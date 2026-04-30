NACOC intercepts 5 million opioid tablets in major anti-drug operation

A major anti-drug operation by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has led to the seizure of approximately five million tablets of a powerful opioid, in what officials describe as one of the largest interceptions in recent times.

The consignment—identified as Tapentadol 250mg tablets—was discovered concealed in a 40-foot trailer during an intelligence-led operation.

Authorities say the shipment was being transported through Ghana and was en route to Niger, raising concerns about the increasing use of West African corridors for illicit pharmaceutical trafficking.

Four suspects have been arrested and are currently in custody assisting with investigations.

NACOC believes the individuals may be part of a broader cross-border network involved in the trafficking of controlled substances.

While their identities have not yet been disclosed, officials indicate that further arrests are likely as the investigation unfolds.

Tapentadol is a highly regulated opioid typically prescribed for severe pain but is associated with a high risk of abuse and dependency. Its illegal distribution has become a growing concern for law enforcement agencies across the region.

NACOC says it is intensifying surveillance and enforcement measures to curb the flow of such drugs, while collaborating with international partners to trace the origin of the shipment and dismantle the network behind it.

The seizure underscores mounting concerns about the scale and sophistication of drug trafficking operations in West Africa, as authorities warn of evolving tactics used by criminal networks.