NACOC intercepts 5 million opioid tablets in major anti-drug operation

Stacked cardboard boxes at a construction site beside a red trailer truck under a blue sky.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako April 30, 2026

A major anti-drug operation by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has led to the seizure of approximately five million tablets of a powerful opioid, in what officials describe as one of the largest interceptions in recent times.

The consignment—identified as Tapentadol 250mg tablets—was discovered concealed in a 40-foot trailer during an intelligence-led operation.

Authorities say the shipment was being transported through Ghana and was en route to Niger, raising concerns about the increasing use of West African corridors for illicit pharmaceutical trafficking.

Four suspects have been arrested and are currently in custody assisting with investigations.

NACOC believes the individuals may be part of a broader cross-border network involved in the trafficking of controlled substances.

While their identities have not yet been disclosed, officials indicate that further arrests are likely as the investigation unfolds.

Tapentadol is a highly regulated opioid typically prescribed for severe pain but is associated with a high risk of abuse and dependency. Its illegal distribution has become a growing concern for law enforcement agencies across the region.

NACOC says it is intensifying surveillance and enforcement measures to curb the flow of such drugs, while collaborating with international partners to trace the origin of the shipment and dismantle the network behind it.

The seizure underscores mounting concerns about the scale and sophistication of drug trafficking operations in West Africa, as authorities warn of evolving tactics used by criminal networks.

Stacked cardboard boxes at a construction site beside a red trailer truck under a blue sky.

#image_title

Assorted pharmaceutical boxes and pink blister pills piled together with a logo visible in the corner.

#image_title

White cargo truck at a dusty loading yard with boxes and bags stacked nearby; workers handle cargo.

#image_title

Boxes of Tapentadol 250 mg tablets with a cherry logo, some blister packs on top.

#image_title

author avatar
Yaw Opoku Amoako
See Full Bio
crime Latest News news

Yaw Opoku Amoako

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Related To This Article

Elderly African king seated, adorned in gold jewelry and a patterned robe, with attendants in colorful fabrics nearby.
news
National House of Chiefs urges workers to protect environment, tackle galamsey
crime
Police foil robbery plot in Buipe; two suspects arrested, two killed in shootout
Man in a blue pinstripe suit speaks to reporters during a press conference, several microphones in front of him and colleagues behind him.
Business
Damang Mine sells entire first gold output to GoldBod to boost reserves
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    1814
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    735
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    542
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    350
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    94
  6. 6
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    63
  7. 7
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    52
  8. 8
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    38
  9. 9
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    31
  10. 10
    How to Get a Virtual Phone Number for Gmail Verification?
    22