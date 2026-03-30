3 hours ago

The Narcotics Control Commission has taken custody of a large quantity of suspected cannabis following a successful interception by the Ghana Navy along Ghana’s coastline.

The seizure was carried out on Friday, March 27, 2026, by the Navy’s Special Boat Squadron at Goi near Ada, as part of intensified efforts to curb drug trafficking via maritime routes.

Officials confirmed that a total of 37 sacks were intercepted. Early assessments suggest each sack contained about 70 parcels of the suspected substance—pointing to a significant consignment likely meant for large-scale distribution.

In addition to the suspected drugs, the operation led to the recovery of several items believed to be linked to the smuggling attempt, including:



An outboard motor



Two gallons of premix fuel



Five empty containers

The canoe used in the operation was also seized.

All retrieved items have been handed over to NACOC to aid ongoing investigations and possible prosecution.

Authorities say efforts are underway to track down and arrest those behind the operation, while surveillance along the coastline has been intensified to prevent further trafficking activities.