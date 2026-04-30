NDPC Chairman accuses GWL of deviating from core mandate

Man in blue and white striped traditional attire, wearing glasses, speaking and gesturing with his hands in an office setting.
By Prince Antwi April 30, 2026

The Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Nii Moi Thompson, has criticised Ghana Water Limited (GWL), accusing the utility provider of drifting from its core mandate of supplying potable water.

Speaking on Channel One TV on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, he warned that inefficiencies within the water sector could pose a serious threat to Ghana’s development agenda.

“The negligence and impunity by those who should be producing water, and the fact that they’ve deviated from their core mandate—I am talking about Ghana Water here,” he said.

Mr. Thompson also raised concerns about the company’s inability to meet its own performance targets on water losses.

He referenced GWL’s 2022–2025 progress report, which aimed to reduce water losses from 45% to 25%. Instead, he said, losses have increased to 52.2% without any accountability for the setback.

He further criticised GWL’s reported diversification into sachet and bottled water production, arguing that it places the company in direct competition with private sector players rather than focusing on its public service obligations.

“What they have done is to deviate from their core mandate of producing potable water for industry, households and businesses to now producing sachet water in competition with private enterprise. I am told they want to move into bottled water, competing with private businesses instead of focusing on supplying potable water,” he stated.

Meanwhile, former Managing Director of GWL, Clifford Braimah, has warned of possible water shortages if urgent interventions are not implemented. He attributed the risk to increasing pollution of water bodies and called for stronger measures to protect water sources to ensure sustainable supply.

The concerns have renewed calls for reforms in the water sector to improve efficiency and ensure reliable access to potable water nationwide.

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