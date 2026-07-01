NIB targets stronger 2026 Performance after profitable first quarter

National Investment Bank (NIB) says it is well positioned for a stronger financial performance in 2026, buoyed by a solid first-quarter showing and continued progress under its turnaround strategy.

The bank reported a Profit After Tax of GH¢34.3 million for the first three months of the year, signalling sustained recovery after a significantly improved performance in 2025.

Net interest income rose to GH¢151 million during the quarter, translating into an annualised figure of approximately GH¢606 million.

Customer deposits also grew by 9.4% to GH¢11.6 billion, while loans and advances increased modestly to GH¢778.8 million.

Commenting on the results, NIB Chief Executive Officer, Chief Doli-Wura Zakari, described the bank’s recovery as both genuine and sustainable.

“The results are clear evidence that National Investment Bank’s recovery is real and self-sustaining,” he said.

He noted that the bank had moved from an operating loss in 2024 to a core operating profit of GH¢275 million in 2025, adding that stakeholders were now witnessing a turnaround built on long-term structural reforms rather than temporary gains.

Strategy for sustained growth

NIB said it expects further improvements in its financial position as it continues efforts to reduce non-performing loans through negotiated settlements with borrowers and enhanced debt recovery measures, including legal action where necessary.

The bank also plans to maintain strict compliance with regulatory capital requirements, stressing that it has adopted a zero-tolerance approach to regulatory breaches.

As part of its funding strategy, NIB will intensify the mobilisation of low-cost Current and Savings Accounts (CASA) to reduce its dependence on more expensive term deposits.

It also intends to optimise its branch network by focusing physical operations on high-potential commercial locations while migrating routine and low-value transactions to digital platforms.

In addition, the bank disclosed that it has entered into financing partnerships with other financial institutions to support strategic national projects, a move it believes will further strengthen earnings before the end of the year.

Strong recovery in 2025

NIB closed the 2025 financial year with a Profit After Tax of GH¢343.9 million, representing a significant improvement from the GH¢2.8 million recorded in 2024.

According to the bank, the turnaround was driven by stronger operational discipline, improved corporate governance and a deliberate strategy to rebuild its core banking business.

Operating income increased by 134% to GH¢885.5 million, up from GH¢378.4 million in 2024.

Net interest income more than tripled to GH¢633.1 million, supported by higher returns on assets and expanded lending activities.

Non-interest income also improved, driven by stronger trading gains and other operating revenues, helping to diversify the bank’s income streams.

Personnel expenses rose by 66%, which the bank attributed to increased investment in staff development, motivation and capacity building.

At the operating level, NIB reversed a GH¢5.6 million operating loss recorded in 2024 to post an operating profit of GH¢275.4 million in 2025.

Profit before tax climbed to GH¢382.1 million, while income from associates increased sharply to GH¢106.7 million, compared with GH¢8.7 million the previous year.

NIB said it remains committed to restoring its long-term financial stability through strategic recapitalisation, prudent cost management and sustainable business growth.