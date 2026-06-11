NPA becomes first Ghanaian Public Institution to secure three ISO certifications simultaneously

By Prince Antwi June 11, 2026

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has reached a significant institutional milestone after securing certification under three internationally recognised ISO standards in a single assessment process.

The Authority announced that it has been certified in Quality Management Systems (QMS), Environmental Management Systems (EMS), and Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems (OHSMS), making it the first public sector organisation in Ghana to attain the trio of certifications at the same time.

According to the NPA, the achievement reflects its commitment to operational excellence, environmental responsibility, and the promotion of safe working conditions within its operations and the wider petroleum downstream sector.

The ISO certifications are globally accepted benchmarks that evaluate an organisation’s performance in delivering quality services, ensuring environmental sustainability, and maintaining workplace health and safety standards.

Management of the Authority described the development as a major step forward in strengthening institutional efficiency, enhancing stakeholder confidence, and aligning its regulatory functions with international best practices.

The NPA further noted that the accomplishment demonstrates the dedication of its staff and leadership to continuous improvement and effective service delivery in Ghana’s downstream petroleum industry.

Industry commentators have described the feat as a rare achievement for a public institution, placing the NPA among a select group of organisations that have successfully integrated quality, environmental, and occupational safety management systems into their operations.

The Authority expressed appreciation to its employees, partners, and stakeholders for their support, reaffirming its commitment to sustaining the standards required under the ISO certifications while continuing to improve regulatory oversight and service delivery.

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Prince Antwi
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Prince Antwi

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