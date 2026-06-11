Pippa’s Health Centre celebrates 30 years of fitness, wellness and community impact

Pippa’s Health Centre Limited has officially launched activities to mark its 30th anniversary, celebrating three decades of promoting health, fitness and wellness in Ghana.

The launch ceremony, held at the Centre’s premises in Osu, brought together management, staff, clients, partners and invited guests to commemorate the milestone.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of Pippa’s Health Centre Limited, Mr. Paul Pepera, expressed appreciation to members, staff and partners whose loyalty and support have contributed to the Centre’s growth and success over the past three decades.

He described the anniversary as a significant milestone and a testament to the trust and confidence generations of clients have placed in the institution.

Delivering a heartfelt address, Managing Director Mrs. Philippa Pepera reflected on the journey that led to the establishment of Ghana’s first professional private gym and the vision that has sustained it for 30 years.

Recalling the early days of the business, she said her late father, Dr. William Quansah, encouraged her to pursue her dream despite the challenges ahead.

“My late father told me, ‘Pippie, if you don’t jump, you will never know if you can fly.’ With those words firmly in my heart, I took the leap, and we flew,” she said.

Mrs. Pepera noted that when Pippa’s Gym was established, health and fitness were not priorities for many Ghanaians, and securing financial support for such a venture was difficult. Despite the obstacles, she remained determined to create a facility that would positively impact lives.

She said the vision was never limited to operating a gym but focused on building a community centered on wellness, personal growth and healthy living.

“What is the magic that happens at Pippa’s Gym? We are a fitness facility that offers something for everyone, but at the root of it all, we have heart and soul. We create a sense of belonging and community. This journey was never about the money; it has always been about passion, dedication and commitment to excellence,” she stated.

Mrs. Pepera also used the occasion to advocate healthier lifestyles, particularly among children and young people.

According to her, the growing influence of social media, artificial intelligence and screen-based lifestyles is reducing physical activity among the younger generation, making it important for parents and guardians to lead by example.

“We must ensure that in today’s world of artificial intelligence, social media and a sitting-in-front-of-a-screen culture, we do our utmost to be examples for our children by instilling healthy habits,” she noted.

She further emphasized the importance of personal responsibility in maintaining good health.

“The body is our temple. It houses and protects our spirit. It is a gift, and we are its caretakers. We must never take it for granted,” she added.

Reflecting on the journey, Mrs. Pepera expressed gratitude to members, staff and family members who have supported the Centre throughout the years.

“For the past 30 years, when I wake up and come into the gym, I have never felt like I was coming to work. There is always a client or a member of staff who can make me smile, teach me something or share something that adds value. To me, that is something money cannot buy,” she said.

Mrs. Pepera expressed pride in the Centre’s contribution to Ghana’s health and fitness industry and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high standards in customer service and care.

The event also highlighted some of the Centre’s achievements and partnerships, including collaborations with the Institute of Wellness Studies, the Millennium Marathon, Miss Ghana and Shooting Stars Football Academy.

Also speaking at the event, Club Manager Mr. Miguel Sowah described the anniversary launch as a celebration of resilience, commitment and community impact.

He noted that Pippa’s Health Centre was founded with a vision to promote healthy living through quality fitness and wellness services and has since grown into one of the country’s most respected fitness institutions.

According to him, the Centre’s impact extends beyond fitness, having nurtured talent through dance and martial arts programs while also supporting communities through charity initiatives and outreach activities.

“True success is measured not only by achievements but also by the positive difference we make in the lives of others,” he said.

Mr. Sowah expressed gratitude to members, staff, instructors, parents, students, corporate partners and friends of Pippa’s Health Centre whose support has helped sustain the institution over the years.

He also announced a series of activities planned to mark the anniversary, saying the celebrations would provide an opportunity to reconnect with members, strengthen partnerships and reflect on the Centre’s contribution to health and wellness in Ghana.

“This anniversary is not only a celebration of our past achievements but also the beginning of a new chapter. As we launch this celebration, we recommit ourselves to excellence, innovation and continued service to our community,” he stated.

Since its establishment, Pippa’s Health Centre Limited has helped thousands of individuals improve their health and well-being through fitness training, wellness programs and community-based initiatives.

The anniversary launch officially sets the stage for a series of activities in the coming months as Pippa’s Health Centre celebrates its legacy, reflects on its impact and looks ahead to the future.