Police arrest key suspects in murder of Abamba queenmother

The Ghana Police Service says it has made significant progress in investigations into the killing of Nana Serwaa Gyan Kuma, following a series of intelligence-led operations that uncovered what investigators describe as a coordinated murder plot.

Speaking at a media briefing, Christian Tetteh Yohuno revealed that several suspects connected to the crime have been arrested after months of surveillance, interrogations, and forensic investigations.

The Queenmother was shot dead at her residence in Atebubu in February 2026 shortly after returning home from her restaurant business, Ohema’s Kitchen.

Police investigators at the time recovered spent ammunition from the scene, while an autopsy later confirmed that she died from multiple gunshot wounds resulting in severe blood loss.

According to the IGP, the investigation gained momentum after police arrested a group of suspects in Kasoa over an alleged robbery-related operation. During questioning, one suspect, identified as Abdul Razak Ibrahim Langa, also known as Zak, reportedly admitted knowledge of the Queenmother’s killing and claimed he was present during the attack.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Nana Yaw Bediako, alias Nana Yaw, who police identified as the alleged gunman behind the shooting.

Investigators allege that the suspects later implicated Nana Owusu Sankofi II, accusing him of masterminding the killing and offering GH¢50,000 for the operation.

Police also identified another suspect, Ishaku Alhassan, also known as Sule Yagani, a convict currently serving a prison sentence at Ankaful Maximum Security Prison, as an alleged intermediary in the plot.

Additional suspects arrested include Raymond Agyemang Darko, identified as the Abakomahene of Akokoa, and Bukari Amadu, a driver believed to have assisted the group.

Authorities say digital forensic analysis uncovered communication records between suspects before and after the murder, including the use of a SIM card allegedly acquired specifically for the operation.

Police investigators also traced financial transactions linked to the case, alleging that part of the money transferred was used to purchase a firearm and ammunition.

According to the Bono East Regional Police Command, several suspects have already appeared before the Techiman District Court, while others remain in custody assisting with investigations.

The police further disclosed that suspects were recently taken back to Atebubu to recreate the crime scene, where they allegedly demonstrated how the Queenmother was ambushed and shot before fleeing the area.

Investigators additionally claim that during the arrest of the Akokoa chief, an attempt was allegedly made to offer officers money to avoid detention. Police say part of the cash involved has been retained as evidence in the ongoing case.