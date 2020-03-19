1 hour ago

Alfred Duncan – Sassuolo (on loan at Fiorentina)

Although born in Accra, Duncan has, for 10 years, been part of the Italian football circuit and he currently resides in Fiorentina, after moving on loan from Sassuolo in late January.

Duncan is very much a technical midfielder, whose main strengths are his ability to pick defence-splitting passes - not unlike Pedro Obiang, who recently compared Serie A and La Liga when talking to Betway - and finding the target from range.

The 27-year-old, though, has more trouble with the physical side of the game, often looking shy to a tackle and, understandably at 5'8", vulnerable in the air.

Fiorentina have a recent history in European football, so they will see themselves to be underachieving to be in the bottom half of Serie A.

La Viola have been overly reliant on the goalkeeping talents of Bartłomiej Drągowski and the attacking individualism of Federico Chiesa - it is up to Duncan to rectify that this season.

Kevin-Prince Boateng – Fiorentina (on loan at Besiktas)

Fiorentina will also hope to get more out of Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Like veteran Franck Ribery, who then-manager Vincenzo Montella added from Bayern Munich last summer prior to being replaced by Giuseppe Iachini, Boateng is on paper a high-pedigree player who has not quite delivered.

In fact, Iachini was content to loan Boateng out in late January to Besiktas, meaning the 33-year-old has now played football in six different countries, including Ghana internationally.

He chose to spend his senior international career playing for the Black Stars due to family origin, but was also eligible to represent Germany, which he did at youth level, having been born in Berlin.

After showing so much promise at Hertha BSC, Boateng earned a move to Tottenham Hotspur that did not quite work out as hoped, but he has since had success in Italy with Milan – and he now plays for Besiktas, on loan from Fiorentina.

According to Fifa 20 Ratings, Boateng is very much a show-boater, known for his power, agility and ball-juggling skills – he has not won too much in the way of honours, but three appearances last season for Barcelona earnt him a La Liga title.

Boateng has already scored two goals in five games for Besiktas, but they look surprisingly off the title pace in the Turkish Super Lig.

Kwadwo Asamoah – Inter Milan

Asamoah won a remarkable six consecutive Serie A titles in his time with Juventus – and he was a key part of the Old Lady’s success.

The adaptable Accran is a very selfless performer with great athleticism, possessing the ability to play in central midfield, left-back or even the left wing.

His range of qualities made him perfect to play left wing-back, which was especially valuable for the 3-5-2 setup that Antonio Conte favoured.

Asamoah has had, perhaps, more difficulty since moving to Inter Milan in 2018.

The 31-year-old has been out of action since early December due to injury, although he recently returned to training and Ghana coach CK Akonnor says he still remains part of his plans once given a bit of space to regain full fitness.

With limited elite experience in the existing squad baring Andre and the reliable Jordan Ayew along with Thomas Partey who excelled in his Atleti side's UCL win over Liverpool last week, Akonnar will hope to have Asamoah back to his all-action best.

Godfred Donsah – Bologna (on loan at Cercle Brugge)

Godfred Donsah is currently plying his trade in Belgium with Cercle Brugge, where he is on loan from Bologna.

The right-footed midfielder has acquired a reasonable value in his career to date; Cagliari paid €2.16 million for his services in 2014, then Bologna paid €7 million a year later, at which point he was one of the most exciting young talents in Italian football.

Since then, though, Donsah has made just one appearance for the Ghana national team and only made six appearances last season for Bologna for various reasons.

The Green and Black, though, are benefiting from the loanee's service's this term.

The 23-year-old possesses a range of qualities including agility, balance, composure and short passing ability in possession combined with aggression off the ball, which is enough to put him in the current 23-man Ghana squad.