Thomas Tuchel defends Bellingham after heated clash with Ghana bench

England soccer players on the field with a coach shouting at a player in a white England jersey numbered 10 nearby.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 24, 2026

England manager Thomas Tuchel has defended Jude Bellingham after the midfielder became involved in a heated confrontation with members of Ghana’s coaching staff during their goalless draw on Tuesday.

The incident occurred moments before half-time after Bellingham challenged Ghana defender Jerome Opoku. The Real Madrid midfielder was penalised for a late tackle after Opoku had won possession and was attempting to clear the ball.

As the halftime whistle sounded, Bellingham walked towards Ghana’s technical area and exchanged angry words with head coach Carlos Queiroz and assistant coach John Paintsil. The situation threatened to escalate before England teammate Morgan Rogers intervened and guided Bellingham away.

Speaking after the match, Tuchel insisted the 22-year-old had simply reacted in defence of himself and his teammates.

“It was an exchange of emotions, and Jude stood up for himself and his team,” Tuchel said.

“Emotions are a part of the game, but we don’t want to get distracted with stuff that could distract us.”

Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz also addressed the confrontation, claiming Bellingham’s reaction sparked the altercation.

“He had a bad reaction with some bad names and that’s why the story started,” Queiroz said.

The stalemate leaves Ghana joint top of Group L ahead of their next fixture against Croatia in Philadelphia on Saturday, while England will look to secure their first victory of the campaign in their upcoming group match.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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