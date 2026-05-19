Togo opens borders to all African travelers in major free-movement push

Togo has abolished visa requirements for citizens of all African countries in a landmark move aimed at accelerating continental integration and boosting regional mobility.

Effective immediately from May 18, African nationals holding a valid passport can now enter Togo without a visa for stays of up to 30 days, according to an announcement by the Togolese Ministry of Security.

The decision positions Togo among a growing number of African nations easing travel restrictions as governments seek to strengthen intra-African trade, tourism, and business links under the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Authorities described the measure as part of a broader strategy to transform Togo into a regional hub for commerce, services, culture, and human exchange.

> “This decision reflects the commitment of the highest authorities to promoting African integration and strengthening the free movement of people and goods across the continent,” the ministry said in a statement issued in Lomé.

The announcement comes at a time when several African governments are reviewing mobility policies to support economic integration. Ghana is also preparing to simplify entry procedures for African travelers through a free electronic travel authorization (ETA) system.

Despite the visa waiver, Togolese authorities clarified that travelers must still complete mandatory pre-arrival formalities. Visitors are required to submit an online travel declaration at least 24 hours before arrival through the government platform at [voyage.gouv.tg](https://voyage.gouv.tg?utm_source=chatgpt.com).

After registration, travelers receive a travel slip that must be presented at border checkpoints upon entry.

Officials emphasized that immigration, public health, and national security regulations remain fully applicable, and authorities retain the right to enforce measures related to irregular migration or unlawful stay.

The visa exemption applies at all entry points, including land borders, airports, and seaports, with government agencies instructed to ensure immediate implementation of the new policy.

Analysts say the move could strengthen Lomé’s position as a gateway for regional trade and investment, particularly as West African economies intensify efforts to improve cross-border connectivity and economic cooperation.