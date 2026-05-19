‘Circuit Court 9’ reveals reason for remanding Abronye; orders speedy trial

The ‘Circuit Court 9’, Accra, that remanded New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye, into Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) custody has justified its decision on grounds that the accused could commit further offences if granted bail.

Details contained in the court’s 5-paged ruling signed by His Honor, Joseph Yennuban Kunsong, show that the refusal of bail was anchored principally on statutory provisions relating to the likelihood of an accused person engaging in further criminal conduct while on release.

In its ruling, the court stated unequivocally that after considering arguments from both the defence and prosecution, it was “of the view that when granted bail the accused will commit further offences.”

The court said it relied specifically on Section 96(5)(c) and (d) of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 30) in arriving at that conclusion.

The prosecution led by ACP Alex Odonkor with DSP Emmanuel Nyamekye, had opposed Abronye’s bail application, arguing that releasing him posed a risk of repeated offending. To support that position, prosecutors invoked Sections 96(5)(c) and (d) of Act 30, Section 208(1) of the Criminal Procedure Act, 1960 (Act 29), and Section 296(4) of Act 30.

The defence, however, pushed back against the prosecution’s claims, insisting that the alleged conduct remains unproven and cannot justify pre-trial detention.

Counsel for Abronye, Daniel Martey Addo with Eugene Ansah, argued before the court that the accused had already been granted police bail and had demonstrated willingness to cooperate with authorities.

The defence further maintained that suggestions by the prosecution that Abronye may commit another offence if released “is not the position of the law.”

“My lord, the accused person as it stands has not committed any crime and that is why we are before this honourable court,” defence counsel submitted, urging the court to apply the laws of Ghana and admit the accused to bail.

Lawyers for the accused also framed the prosecution’s opposition as having implications for constitutionally protected freedoms, particularly freedom of speech.

Despite those submissions, the court sided with the prosecution and refused the bail request, ordering that Abronye be remanded into BNI custody pending further proceedings.

Beyond the remand order, the court also directed prosecutors to expedite the matter by concluding investigations and filing disclosures within 14 days “to ensure speedy trial.”

The matter has been adjourned to May 27, 2026.

However, it is reported at the time of filing this story that the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) together with the Lawyers of the embattled NPP Chairman have filed a fresh bail application at the High Court, scheduled to be heard tomorrow, May 20, 2026.

Background

Abronye was remanded into BNI custody for two weeks over allegations of misinformation and offensive public statements.

The outspoken politician was rearrested on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, just weeks after he had earlier been granted bail in connection with the same matter.

He was first arrested on Monday, April 13, following allegations of offensive conduct, false publication and statements considered likely to incite fear and panic among members of the public.

He was subsequently granted bail pending further investigations.

Upon a subsequent arrest, the Circuit Court remanded him into BNI custody on suspicion of the accused committing further offences if granted bail.