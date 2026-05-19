Arsenal wins English Premier League after Bournemouth holds Manchester City to a draw

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 19, 2026

Arsenal have been crowned champions of the 2025/26 Premier League after AFC Bournemouth played a 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday night.

City entered the match knowing that only a win would keep the title race alive. Pep Guardiola’s side began the evening five points behind Arsenal, and victory would have reduced the gap to just two points heading into the final game of the season.

However, Bournemouth’s draw ended City’s hopes and confirmed Arsenal as league champions with one match still to play.

Mikel Arteta’s side now sit top of the table with 82 points, while City remain on 78 points and can no longer catch the north London club.

The triumph marks a major achievement for Arsenal, who have produced a consistent campaign marked by disciplined performances and crucial victories throughout the season. It is another landmark moment in Arteta’s rebuilding project, with the Gunners finally reclaiming the Premier League crown after years of near misses.

For Manchester City, the defeat brings an end to their pursuit of another league title, while Bournemouth’s victory will be remembered as one of the defining results of the season.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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