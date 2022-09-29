5 hours ago

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner, and bookmakers are ready as countries across the world intensify their preparations. One country that’s doing this is Ghana. The Black Stars are gearing up for the 2022 World Cup with a host of friendlies. In fact, punters in Ghana can place outright bets and many other bets on the FIFA World Cup 2022, as explained in this 1xbet review. The bookmaker also offers live streaming, the best option for Ghanaians to watch their National team in action now that they may not travel to Qatar.

Before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scheduled to begin on November 20, the Black Stars have three friendly matches. This week the Blacks Stars will begin their pre-World Cup campaign with a game against Brazil on September 23. The match will be held at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France.

The Black Stars have already arrived in France, and on Monday, they trained at the Stade du commandant Hebert in Deauville ahead of their big game on September 23.

The next friendly match will be played on September 27 against Nicaragua inside the Estadio Francisco Artes Carrosco stadium in Lorca, Spain. The team is under pressure to perform in these two friendlies. And in preparation for the friendly match against Switzerland later, coach Otto Addo is looking to use these two games to gauge his team's strengths and weaknesses.

The friendly matches will be important in deciding who will make the cut in the final team playing the last game against Switzerland.

The Ghanaian coach has named a 29-man team for the two international friendlies, and the squad comprises players who have been in excellent form throughout the season. Coach Otto Addo is hoping they will continue with this form.

Black Stars Squad for the Friendlies



Goalkeepers : Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacott, Richard Ofori.

: Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacott, Richard Ofori.

Defenders: Denis Odoi, Abdul-Rahaman Baba, Alexander Djiku, Tariq Lamptey, Joseph Aidoo, Alidu Seidu, Gideon Mensah, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Stephan Ambrosius.

Denis Odoi, Abdul-Rahaman Baba, Alexander Djiku, Tariq Lamptey, Joseph Aidoo, Alidu Seidu, Gideon Mensah, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Stephan Ambrosius.

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Mohammed kudus, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Iddrisu Baba.

Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Mohammed kudus, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Iddrisu Baba.

Forwards : Benjamin Tetteh, Inaki Williams, Felix Afena-Gyan.

: Benjamin Tetteh, Inaki Williams, Felix Afena-Gyan.

Wingers: Osman Bukari, Antoinne Semenyo, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Jordan Ayew, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Ransford-Yeboah konigsdorffer, Issahaku Abdul Fatau.

Coach Atto Addo will select his final team from these 29 players.

They will play the final friendly match against Switzerland at the Baniyas Stadium on November 17, three days before the World Cup. The following two months are going to be intense for footballers. As part of their preparation for the World Cup, every player will be required to stay fit as they play for their respective clubs abroad and back home.

Most of the preparation will be an individual effort, with most players spending time apart while performing their club responsibilities. Ghana stands a very good chance at the 2022 World Cup if the team is given proper support and has a coach willing to integrate them into a cohesive unit.

Every time we watch the Black Stars play, we are reminded of how many incredible talents they have in their arsenal. Every time they step on the pitch, they dazzle us with their skill and ability to connect as a team.

And every time we watch them play, we’re reminded of something else—how much work it takes to get those players ready for games and to make sure they’re all playing at their best when it matters most. If the Black Stars continue their current form, we can expect much from them in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.