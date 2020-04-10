1 hour ago

A mixture of ginger, garlic and grain of semen saved a woman and her family from COVID-19

A Ghanaian nurse based in the United States of America (USA) and her family have defeated the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) using the traditional method of the use of herbs.

Narrating her ordeal, the health worker, whose name was only given as Akua, recounted how she contracted the virus unknowingly after having contacts with some patients at her facility who later were diagnosed as COVID 19 patients.

According to the 38-year-old mother of two, she started showing symptoms of the disease and isolated herself from her husband and two children aged 8 and 4.

As an asthmatic patient, Akua indicated she sensed how dangerous it was to contract the virus and therefore made much efforts to be free from it.

Speaking in a telephone interview on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' program Friday, April 10, 2020, she revealed how she resorted to the use of concoction produced by herself.

"I soaked garlic, ginger and grains of selim in water for 24hrs and I started taking it. Apart from the taking of the concoction orally, I also used another traditional healing method where for 20 minutes each morning, I sat by a bucket full of hot water and covered myself with a blanket so as for the body to absorb all the heat from the hot water", she told host, Kwame Sefa Kayi as monitored by Ghanaguardian.com.

According to the US-based nurse, her husband and their two children who also showed symptoms and later tested positive, equally relied on the same methods to get healed.

She recounted how scared she was to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 but now happy she and her family are free from the virus that has taken many lives.