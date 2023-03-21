3 hours ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Old Tafo, in the Ashanti Region, Vincent Ekow Assafuah has described his predecessor, the late Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei, as a very tolerant individual with a big heart to accommodate everyone.

Dr. Akoto Osei’s death was confirmed on Monday, March 20, 2023, on the official Facebook page of Ghana’s Parliament.

He was the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo Constituency for 16 years and the Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation during President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s first term, from 2017 to 2021.

The Old Tafo legislator tells Citi News about his fondest memories of the late politician.

“We realize that, with the sort of unanimity of love that he had, no one tried contesting him. It was based on that, that after he had worked for 16 years for the good people of Old Tafo, they wanted him to still contest because they felt that he had a lot to offer but due to ill health, he decided to bow out. He has been a very tolerant and patient man, one with a very good and big heart who could accept and swallow anything.”

Source: citifmonline