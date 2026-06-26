Who is protecting Sedina? RTI request demands full disclosure on ex-MASLOC CEO’s prison custody

Fresh questions have emerged over the incarceration of former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Chief Executive Officer, Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, following the submission of a formal Right to Information (RTI) request demanding full disclosure of the circumstances surrounding the execution of her prison sentence.

The request, filed on Thursday, June 25, 2026, seeks official confirmation from the Ghana Prisons Service regarding when the convicted former public official was admitted into prison custody, where she is currently being held, and whether she has been transferred between correctional facilities since her return to Ghana.

The latest development comes amid growing public and political scrutiny over the enforcement of the 10-year custodial sentence imposed on Sedina Tamakloe by an Accra High Court after she was convicted on corruption-related offences connected to her tenure as Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC.

In recent days, the Minority in Parliament has alleged that despite arriving in Ghana from the United States on June 9, 2026, Sedina Tamakloe was not immediately committed to prison custody as required by law.

The opposition claims she remained outside lawful custody for approximately fifteen days before eventually being transferred to a prison facility, allegations that have intensified demands for transparency from state institutions.

Against this backdrop, three citizens—F.W. Kwasi Akuffo, popularly known as Fawas Amasaman, Kwaku D. Takyi, also known as Sir Obama Pokuase, and Ibrahim Kamadeen, known as Amasaman Broni—have formally invoked Article 21(1)(f) of the 1992 Constitution and the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989), to seek official records relating to the former MASLOC boss’s incarceration.

In their petition addressed to the Information Officer at the Ghana Prisons Service Headquarters in Accra, the applicants stated that the request is being made in the public interest to promote transparency, accountability and public confidence in the administration of justice.

The applicants specifically requested five key pieces of information from the Ghana Prisons Service.

They are seeking the name and location of the prison facility where Sedina Tamakloe is currently serving her sentence, the exact date and time she was formally admitted into the custody of the Ghana Prisons Service, the official date she commenced serving her custodial sentence, details of any transfer between prison facilities since her admission, and any additional information relating to her incarceration that can legally be disclosed under the Right to Information Act.

According to the applicants, the request is intended to clarify public concerns regarding the implementation of the court’s judgment and ensure that judicial decisions involving former public officials are enforced transparently and without preferential treatment.

The petitioners asked that the requested information be provided electronically through email or WhatsApp within the statutory period prescribed under the Right to Information Act.

Copies of the request have also been forwarded to the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, the Minister for the Interior, the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, the United States Embassy in Ghana and various media organisations.

Background

Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), was convicted by an Accra High Court in 2024 on multiple corruption-related charges involving the causing of financial loss to the state and related offences committed during her tenure at the state institution.

She was sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment after being tried in absentia, having remained outside Ghana throughout the proceedings.Her reported return to Ghana earlier this month has renewed public attention on the execution of the court’s judgment, with opposition politicians and sections of the public demanding greater transparency over the manner in which her sentence is being enforced.

As of the time of filing this report, the Ghana Prisons Service had not publicly responded to the RTI request, while government authorities have yet to comment on the latest demands for disclosure regarding the former MASLOC Chief Executive’s incarceration.