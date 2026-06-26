Yan Diomande makes World Cup history with statistical milestone

Ivory Coast midfielder Yan Diomande has announced himself on the global stage after achieving a remarkable statistical milestone at the FIFA World Cup, underlining his emergence as one of the tournament’s standout young stars.

The 23-year-old has become the only player this century to complete more than 10 successful dribbles and create more than 10 chances across his first three FIFA World Cup appearances, according to tournament statistics.

Diomande’s outstanding performances have played a pivotal role in Ivory Coast’s historic campaign, helping the Elephants reach the knockout stages of the competition for the first time in the country’s history.

Combining fearless dribbling with intelligent creativity, the midfielder has consistently troubled opposition defences while creating opportunities for his teammates. His ability to influence matches in multiple ways has made him one of the most exciting players on display at the tournament in North America.

His historic achievement places him in a category of his own, highlighting both his technical quality and composure on football’s biggest stage.

Diomande’s performances have also attracted widespread praise from supporters, pundits and scouts, with growing speculation linking the Ivorian international to some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The midfielder’s rapid rise reflects years of hard work and development, but the World Cup has provided the platform for him to showcase his talent to a global audience.

Ivory Coast’s impressive run has also formed part of a landmark tournament for African football, with a record number of nations competing in the expanded 48-team World Cup and several progressing beyond the group stage.

For Diomande, however, this tournament has been more than just a breakthrough, it has been a statement. His fearless displays, creative brilliance and history-making statistics have established him as one of the brightest young talents in world football, with many believing his best is still to come.