18 year old arrested after allegedly beheading his grandmother in Western Region

By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 27, 2026

Residents of Wassa Adansi in the Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region have been left in a state of disbelief after an 18-year-old allegedly murdered his own grandmother in a brutal attack at her home on Wednesday morning.

The suspect, Yaw Brakoh — commonly referred to as “2 Cedi” — is accused of beheading the elderly woman in circumstances that remain unclear as police continue their investigations.

Word of the killing spread rapidly through the neighbourhood, prompting locals to track down and physically restrain the young man before turning him over to the Wassa Akropong Police Patrol Team.

The situation grew tense as an enraged crowd attempted to deliver their own form of justice, but officers arrived in time to pull the suspect to safety before the mob could do serious harm.

He was escorted to a nearby medical facility under police guard to have his injuries treated.

Speculation has been circulating among community members that drug use may have contributed to the incident, though law enforcement has been careful not to confirm or dismiss those claims, emphasising that the full facts are still being gathered.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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