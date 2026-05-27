Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah targets better impact for Black Queens at WAFCON 2026

Ghana forward Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah says she is determined to play a bigger role for the Black Queens at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), with the Nottingham Forest star setting her sights on scoring more goals for the national team.

Boye-Hlorkah, who featured prominently as Ghana finished third at the previous WAFCON tournament, believes she is now more confident and fully settled within the squad ahead of her second major tournament with the Black Queens.

Speaking to Citi Sports, the forward reflected on her experience at the last edition and expressed optimism about what she can bring to the team in 2026.

“For me, it’s going to be my second tournament with the team. I haven’t been with the Queens for a long time. The last tournament was new, fresh, and getting to know everybody,” she said.

“By now I’m settled, and hopefully you will see more of my personality, more of my quality and hopefully more goals to help the team succeed.”

The Black Queens are preparing for a challenging campaign after being drawn in Group D alongside Cameroon, Cape Verde and Mali.

With expectations growing around the team following their impressive showing at the last tournament, Boye-Hlorkah is expected to be one of Ghana’s key attacking threats as they aim to challenge for continental glory.