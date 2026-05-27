Teacher among suspects as six child defilement cases expose deep cracks in Ghana’s Upper East Region

At least six children were sexually abused across three districts in Ghana’s Upper East Region between July 2025 and March 2026, with a teacher among those arrested — a revelation that has cast a deeply unsettling shadow over the safety of children even within school premises.

The cases were spread across the Talensi District, the Bawku Municipality, and the Bolgatanga Municipality. In Bolgatanga, a teacher has been arrested and released on bail in connection with two of the reported incidents.

In Talensi, one suspect is in custody while another remains on the run. In Bawku, a suspect linked to two cases has yet to be apprehended.

The figures were disclosed by the Upper East Regional Gender Desk Officer, Rita Mbamah, at a regional review meeting held in Bolgatanga.

She said the involvement of educators in such crimes was deeply troubling and struck at the very foundation of trust between children and the adults entrusted with their care.

“If teachers, who are supposed to act as parents and protect these children, are rather the ones abusing them, then it means our children are not safe,” she warned.

The meeting, convened by the Department of Gender with support from the United Nations Population Fund, also brought to light a broader and deeply concerning picture of the region’s child welfare crisis.

A total of 376 pregnant girls and lactating mothers sat for either the BECE or WASSCE examinations during the same period — 84 pregnant girls and 46 lactating mothers for the BECE, and 111 pregnant girls and 135 lactating mothers for the WASSCE.

Beyond the abuse itself, authorities flagged serious obstacles standing in the way of justice. Sergeant Safia Salifu of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit pointed out that a significant number of cases collapse before reaching a conclusion, as complainants frequently withdraw their cooperation following pressure from family members and community figures who prefer to settle matters privately rather than pursue formal legal channels.

An Assistant ADR Officer at the Legal Aid Commission, Farihan Mutaru, added that the absence of a resident lawyer in the region further compounds the difficulties, leaving the justice system stretched and vulnerable to interference.

Acting Upper East Regional Director of the Department of Gender, James Twene, called on all relevant stakeholders to strengthen collaboration, noting that regular quarterly review meetings had already begun to improve coordination among agencies supporting survivors.

UNFPA Focal Person Yvonne Wonchua sounded the alarm over weak data collection systems, warning that poor record-keeping was hampering the overall response by limiting the ability to secure funding and mobilise resources for programmes aimed at protecting children and preventing future abuse.