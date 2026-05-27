Crystal Palace beat Rayo Vallecano to win Europa Conference League title

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 27, 2026

Crystal Palace secured the first major European trophy in the club’s history with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano in the Europa Conference League final.

French forward Jean-Philippe Mateta proved to be the hero on the night, scoring the decisive goal in the 51st minute to seal a famous win for the South London side.

The breakthrough came after the Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper failed to hold onto a powerful effort inside the penalty area. Mateta reacted quickest, pouncing on the rebound and calmly slotting the ball into the net to send Palace supporters into celebration.

Crystal Palace had endured a tense first half against a disciplined Rayo side, but the Premier League club showed resilience and composure after the restart. Once ahead, Palace defended resolutely, frustrating their Spanish opponents and protecting their slender advantage until the final whistle.

The victory marks a historic milestone for Crystal Palace, whose European success crowns a remarkable campaign and secures silverware that will be remembered by supporters for generations.

For Rayo Vallecano, it was a painful end to an impressive run to the final, as they were unable to find a response despite late pressure in search of an equaliser.

author avatar
Jamaldeen Wiayuka
See Full Bio
Archives Football Latest News Sports UEFA Europa Conference League

Jamaldeen Wiayuka

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Man in a dark suit and glasses speaks into a microphone at a conference, wearing a red lanyard around his neck.
    Archives
    2026 World Cup: England will face a determined Ghana side’ – GFA President Kurt Okraku
    Female soccer player in a yellow uniform lunges to kick the ball on a green field during a match.
    AFCON
    Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah targets better impact for Black Queens at WAFCON 2026
    The Kaaba cubical black building surrounded by thousands of pilgrims inside the Grand Mosque in Mecca, with gold band and door visible.
    Latest News
    Another Ghanaian pilgrim dies on the plains of Arafat during 2026 Hajj
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31