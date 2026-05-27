Crystal Palace beat Rayo Vallecano to win Europa Conference League title

Crystal Palace secured the first major European trophy in the club’s history with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano in the Europa Conference League final.

French forward Jean-Philippe Mateta proved to be the hero on the night, scoring the decisive goal in the 51st minute to seal a famous win for the South London side.

The breakthrough came after the Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper failed to hold onto a powerful effort inside the penalty area. Mateta reacted quickest, pouncing on the rebound and calmly slotting the ball into the net to send Palace supporters into celebration.

Crystal Palace had endured a tense first half against a disciplined Rayo side, but the Premier League club showed resilience and composure after the restart. Once ahead, Palace defended resolutely, frustrating their Spanish opponents and protecting their slender advantage until the final whistle.

The victory marks a historic milestone for Crystal Palace, whose European success crowns a remarkable campaign and secures silverware that will be remembered by supporters for generations.

For Rayo Vallecano, it was a painful end to an impressive run to the final, as they were unable to find a response despite late pressure in search of an equaliser.