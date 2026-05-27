Another Ghanaian pilgrim dies on the plains of Arafat during 2026 Hajj

The Kaaba cubical black building surrounded by thousands of pilgrims inside the Grand Mosque in Mecca, with gold band and door visible.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 27, 2026

The Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana has announced the passing of another Ghanaian national during the ongoing 2026 Hajj season in Saudi Arabia.

Alhaji Sulemana Iddrisu, 60, died at the sacred plains of Arafat on Tuesday, May 26.

His remains were prepared and laid to rest in the Holy Land in accordance with Islamic rites, following the notification of his family by PAOG in coordination with Saudi authorities.

In Islamic tradition, death on the Day of Arafat carries profound spiritual weight. Arafat represents one of the most sacred and central pillars of the Hajj pilgrimage, and a believer who passes away there is widely considered to have departed this world at a moment of immense divine favour.

For those who die while in a state of Ihram — the sacred condition pilgrims enter upon commencing the Hajj — the honour is regarded as even greater.

A statement from PAOG, signed by Director of Communications Mohammed Amin Lamptey, referenced a hadith of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to underscore this belief, noting that such a pilgrim is said to be resurrected on the Day of Judgement still dressed in their Ihram.

Under Saudi regulations, the bodies of pilgrims who die on Hajj are handled with care and dignity, formally documented and buried in the Holy Land rather than repatriated.

PAOG confirmed that it worked in close cooperation with Saudi officials throughout the process to keep the family of the deceased informed ahead of the burial.

Official press release from Pilgrims Affairs Office Ghana (GAOG) with logo, announcing the death of Alhaji Sulemana Idrissu at Arafat on 27-05-2026, and condolences.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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