20-year-old missing UCC student found dead at Cape Coast beach

The Cape Coast District Police Command has made significant progress in investigating the tragic death of a young woman whose body was washed ashore at Hutchland Beach on Friday, June 12, 2026.

Following police appeals to the public, family members have come forward and officially identified the deceased as 20-year-old Avinu Innocentia, a second-year student at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Current Status of Investigation

Official Verification: The family, alongside the UCC Dean of Students and police officials, visited the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary to confirm her identity.

Physical Examination

A careful inspection of the body was conducted in the presence of the family, revealing no immediate physical marks of assault.

Scene Processing

The regional crime scene team has since visited and processed the location at Hutchland Beach.

The body remains at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital morgue awaiting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Management and the student body of UCC have been notified as police continue their investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.