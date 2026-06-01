2026 World Cup: Gov’t to procure tickets for diaspora fans – Mahama

Man in a blue traditional shirt speaks at a podium with two microphones in front of a warm yellow backdrop, gesturing with his hand.
By Nana Prekoh Eric June 1, 2026

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that the government will procure match tickets for Ghanaians living abroad who wish to support the Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking at a diaspora town hall meeting on Sunday, May 31, the president said the initiative is aimed at enabling Ghanaian communities in host cities to attend matches and cheer on the national team during the tournament.

He explained, however, that unlike previous World Cups, the government will not be able to fully sponsor large groups of supporters travelling from Ghana, citing the high financial burden and the need for fiscal discipline.

According to him, the tournament’s hosting across three countries significantly increases costs, making it impractical to cover transportation, accommodation, feeding, and match tickets for fans departing from Ghana.

The president estimated that supporting a single fan through the entire tournament could cost nearly $11,000, making mass sponsorship unsustainable under current economic conditions.

As a result, he said the government will focus its support on organised supporters’ groups and Ghanaian communities already based in host cities.

“What we are doing is that we are procuring tickets for Ghanaians in the diaspora who want to attend the games. So if you want to attend the game, you will get a ticket to attend the game.

“We have organised our chapters, our Ghanaian citizens in Boston, Philadelphia and Canada. The tickets that we have purchased, we will give to them to enable them to watch the matches,” he stated.

He further encouraged Ghanaians abroad planning to travel to matched venues to connect with recognised community groups, adding that arrangements are being made to ensure fair access to the tickets.

author avatar
Nana Prekoh Eric
See Full Bio
African News Archives Ghanaians Abroad news Politics Sports World Cup

Nana Prekoh Eric

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Archives
    We want to win the game tomorrow – Black Stars Coach Carlos Quieroz ahead of Wales friendly
    Soccer player in a white Ghana national team jersey with a colorful geometric pattern, sprinting on the field.
    Archives
    Carlos Queiroz defends Thomas Partey World Cup selection amid ongoing court case
    Athletic coach on a field gesturing with a left arm extended and right hand to chest, giving directions during a game.
    Archives
    2026 World Cup: Carlos Queiroz admits pressure ahead of tournament
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31