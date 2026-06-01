2026 World Cup: Gov’t to procure tickets for diaspora fans – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that the government will procure match tickets for Ghanaians living abroad who wish to support the Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking at a diaspora town hall meeting on Sunday, May 31, the president said the initiative is aimed at enabling Ghanaian communities in host cities to attend matches and cheer on the national team during the tournament.

He explained, however, that unlike previous World Cups, the government will not be able to fully sponsor large groups of supporters travelling from Ghana, citing the high financial burden and the need for fiscal discipline.

According to him, the tournament’s hosting across three countries significantly increases costs, making it impractical to cover transportation, accommodation, feeding, and match tickets for fans departing from Ghana.

The president estimated that supporting a single fan through the entire tournament could cost nearly $11,000, making mass sponsorship unsustainable under current economic conditions.

As a result, he said the government will focus its support on organised supporters’ groups and Ghanaian communities already based in host cities.

“What we are doing is that we are procuring tickets for Ghanaians in the diaspora who want to attend the games. So if you want to attend the game, you will get a ticket to attend the game.

“We have organised our chapters, our Ghanaian citizens in Boston, Philadelphia and Canada. The tickets that we have purchased, we will give to them to enable them to watch the matches,” he stated.

He further encouraged Ghanaians abroad planning to travel to matched venues to connect with recognised community groups, adding that arrangements are being made to ensure fair access to the tickets.