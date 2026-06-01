Fancy Gadam, Rudeboy draw massive crowd at Tamale concert

Male performer in a purple jacket and cap singing into a microphone on a crowded stage. Audience raises hands in excitement below him.
By Nana Prekoh Eric June 1, 2026

Thousands of music fans packed the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale on Saturday, May 30, 2026, for Fancy Gadam’s highly anticipated concert featuring Nigerian singer Rudeboy.

The event attracted patrons from across the Northern Region and beyond, with scenes of packed stands, loud cheers and enthusiastic fans singing along to performances from various artistes.

Fancy Gadam treated the crowd to an energetic performance of some of his biggest songs, while Rudeboy thrilled patrons with several hit tracks that kept the stadium buzzing throughout the night.

Other artistes who mounted the stage included Hajia 4Reall, Sapashini, Young Pop, Rekordz, Ricchkid and Daatey, alongside a number of Northern Ghana-based acts and DJs who added to the excitement at the event.

In a social media post after the concert, Fancy Gadam wrote: “Thank You Ghana , Thank You Tamale ! Myself and MY Brother had the best moments in our career last night! We will Remember this day forever.”

The concert, like a number of others that have been held in the region in the past, solidifies Tamale’s growing reputation as one of Ghana’s leading destinations for major entertainment events.

Ahead of the show, organisers described it as one of the biggest music concerts expected to take place in Northern Ghana this year.

Fancy Gadam, born Mujahid Ahmed Bello, has built a strong following across Ghana over the years through hit songs, collaborations and successful concerts. He is known for songs such as Total Cheat, Competition, We Dey Collect, One Man Soldier, Marama, among others.

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