2026 World Cup: It is crucial for Black Stars to beat Panama – Ibrahim Sannei Daara

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 16, 2026

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director Ibrahim Sannie Daara has urged the Black Stars to begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with victory over Panama, describing the opening fixture as crucial to the team’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Ghana will face the Central American side in their first Group L match on Wednesday, 17 June, at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada.

The four-time African champions enter the tournament determined to make a strong impression, with Daara insisting that securing all three points in the opener could provide the momentum needed for a successful campaign.

“It is crucial for the Black Stars to beat Panama and secure all three points to keep their chances of playing in the knockout phase alive,” Daara told Asempa FM.

His comments come as Ghana completes preparations for the highly anticipated encounter. The Black Stars have already arrived in Toronto and are expected to hold their mandatory pre-match training session ahead of the game.

A positive result against Panama would place Ghana in a strong position before tougher tests later in the group stage. Carlos Quieroz side will take on England at Gillette Stadium on 23 June before concluding their Group L campaign against Croatia on 27 June.

With a place in the knockout rounds at stake, Ghana will be hoping to make a winning start and strengthen their chances of progressing from a challenging group.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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