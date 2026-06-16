Judge reserves ruling after court hearing on Thomas Partey‘s Canada visa case

Ghana’s hopes of having Thomas Partey available for their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup now rest on a Canadian judge’s ruling after an emergency court hearing concluded on Tuesday.

The Black Stars midfielder is seeking to overturn a decision by Canadian immigration authorities that denied him entry into the country, leaving his participation in Ghana’s Group L opener against Panama in doubt.

Following hours of legal arguments from both sides, the judge reserved his decision, with no indication yet of when a verdict will be delivered. With kick-off only hours away, Ghanaian officials and Partey’s legal team are anxiously awaiting the outcome.

Lawyers representing Canada’s immigration authorities argued that Partey should not receive special treatment because of his status as an international footballer. They told the court that immigration laws must be applied equally to all applicants and maintained that authorities do not require a criminal conviction before refusing entry.

Government lawyers also argued that information relating to the criminal charges the midfielder is currently facing in the United Kingdom was not fully disclosed during the visa application process. They cited previous legal precedents in support of their position.

Responding to concerns raised by Partey’s legal team over potential damage to the player’s reputation should he eventually be acquitted, Canadian authorities argued that any such consequences arise from the UK legal proceedings and not from Canada’s immigration decision. They added that if Partey is ultimately cleared, he would be free to seek entry into Canada in the future.

The government also challenged claims that excluding the midfielder would cause irreparable harm to Ghana’s World Cup campaign. Lawyers noted that Ghana had successfully competed in previous World Cups and argued there was no certainty Partey would even start against Panama, making suggestions of sporting damage largely speculative.

Partey’s lawyers strongly rejected those arguments. They pointed to previous cases in which artists, entertainers and other public figures were granted Temporary Resident Permits despite ongoing legal or immigration issues.

The defence urged the court to issue a ruling as quickly as possible, stressing the urgency of the situation with Ghana’s World Cup opener imminent. Lawyers also told the court that Partey was prepared to comply with any conditions attached to his entry, including signing a formal undertaking if required.

The 32-year-old was left behind in the United States on Monday when the rest of the Ghana squad travelled to Toronto after Canadian authorities refused his Temporary Resident Visa application.

Through his legal representatives, Partey has denied all charges against him. Criminal proceedings in the United Kingdom remain ongoing.

For now, Ghana’s preparations for their World Cup opener continue under a cloud of uncertainty, with the availability of one of their most experienced players dependent on a court decision that could arrive at any moment.