Finance Ministry processing arrears for former presidency appointees – Kwakye Ofosu

The Finance Ministry was processing arrears due to political appointees who served at the Presidency between 2021 and 2024, the minister of state in charge of government communications and presidential spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has said.

Speaking at a press briefing under the Government Accountability Series in Accra on Monday, June 15, 2026, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said claims that the Mahama administration had increased the salaries of political appointees at the presidency despite reducing their numbers were not true.

He said former ministers, deputy ministers, and Members of Parliament who served in the previous administration had already received their ex gratia payments and salary top-ups following the implementation of recommendations made by the last emoluments committee.

Mr Kwakye-Ofosu explained that payments due to political appointees who worked at the Presidency during the same period were yet to be completed.

“There are arrears that need to be paid to staff who worked at the Presidency and were political appointees between 2021 and 2024. The Finance Ministry is working on it,” he said.

He was responding to a question on the allegations that President John Dramani Mahama had increased the salaries of political appointees at the presidency.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu rejected the claims and maintained that President Mahama had not altered the salaries of Article 71 office holders or political appointees since assuming office.

According to him, the salaries currently being paid are based on recommendations made by emoluments committees established under the previous administration and approved through the constitutional process.

“I can confirm to you that since they left office, ministers, deputy ministers, and MPs who served in the 8th Parliament have received ex gratia payments and top-up salaries, which is the same as those serving in those capacities today have received, especially in terms of salary,” he said.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu explained that public office holders are initially paid “on account” while awaiting the formal determination of their conditions of service by the constitutionally mandated emoluments committee.

He said those who served between 2021 and 2024 had been receiving remuneration based on earlier determinations until revised conditions of service took effect. This made them eligible for top-up payments representing the difference between what they had received and what they later became entitled to under the new determinations.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu stressed that the arrears related specifically to political appointees who worked at the Presidency between 2021 and 2024 and not to former ministers, deputy ministers or Members of Parliament, who had already received their top-up payments.

“The Finance Ministry is working on it,” he said.