Sophia Akuffo’s resignation not linked to Torkonoo’s removal — Kwakye Ofosu

By Nana Prekoh Eric June 16, 2026

The Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has dismissed claims that former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo resigned from the Council of State in protest over the removal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

Addressing the media during a Government Accountability Series held in Accra on Monday, June 15, Kwakye Ofosu described such assertions as speculative and unsupported by any official communication from Sophia Akuffo herself.

Kwakye Ofosu insisted that there is no evidence to support that claim and urged the public to refrain from attributing motives to Sophia Akuffo without basis.

According to him, the government carefully reviewed the contents of the resignation letter submitted by the former Chief Justice and found no indication that her decision was connected to the removal of Justice Torkornoo.

“The former Chief Justice is known for being outspoken and highly principled. When she disagreed with the DDEP, she went on a public manifestation and demonstrated. If she had resigned as a result of Torkornoo’s removal, she would have stated it, or she would have found some means to let you know.

“And so it is most unfair to ascribe motives to her when she has not communicated the same. Government, as a matter of record, has not received any communication from her in respect of that. She didn’t say that in her letter of resignation.”

The former chief justice was removed from office on September 1, 2025, following a constitutional process that attracted widespread public attention and differing opinions from legal experts, civil society groups, and political actors.

Since then, questions have persisted regarding the broader implications of the decision for Ghana’s judiciary and democratic governance.

The recent resignation of Sophia Akuffo further fuelled public speculation, with some attempting to link the two developments.

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