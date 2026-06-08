2026 World Cup: Somali Referee denied entry to U.S ahead of tournament

A Somali referee selected to officiate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has reportedly been denied entry into the United States, casting uncertainty over his participation in football’s biggest tournament.

Omar Abdulkadir Artan, one of Africa’s most respected match officials, was allegedly stopped by immigration authorities upon arriving at Miami International Airport and was later returned to Istanbul on Monday.

The incident comes just days before the start of the World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Artan had been appointed by FIFA as one of Africa’s representatives among the tournament’s refereeing team.

The Somali Embassy in Nairobi confirmed on Friday that it had facilitated Artan’s travel arrangements using a diplomatic passport.

Artan’s reported denial of entry has raised questions due to his official role at FIFA’s flagship event. Somalia is among a number of countries affected by US travel restrictions, with Somali citizens facing limitations on certain visa categories. However, exemptions can apply in specific cases, including for diplomats and individuals deemed to be travelling in the US national interest.

Widely regarded as one of the continent’s leading referees, Artan was named Africa’s Best Referee for 2025 at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards held in Rabat, Morocco.

Neither FIFA nor the Somali Football Federation had publicly commented on the matter at the time of publication.

It remains unclear whether Artan will be granted entry in time to take up his duties, with the World Cup set to kick off across North America later this week.