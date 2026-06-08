2026 World Cup: Somali Referee denied entry to U.S ahead of tournament

Soccer referee in a blue uniform raises his right hand in signaling a decision on the field, with a whistle at his neck.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 8, 2026

A Somali referee selected to officiate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has reportedly been denied entry into the United States, casting uncertainty over his participation in football’s biggest tournament.

Omar Abdulkadir Artan, one of Africa’s most respected match officials, was allegedly stopped by immigration authorities upon arriving at Miami International Airport and was later returned to Istanbul on Monday.

The incident comes just days before the start of the World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Artan had been appointed by FIFA as one of Africa’s representatives among the tournament’s refereeing team.

The Somali Embassy in Nairobi confirmed on Friday that it had facilitated Artan’s travel arrangements using a diplomatic passport.

Artan’s reported denial of entry has raised questions due to his official role at FIFA’s flagship event. Somalia is among a number of countries affected by US travel restrictions, with Somali citizens facing limitations on certain visa categories. However, exemptions can apply in specific cases, including for diplomats and individuals deemed to be travelling in the US national interest.

Widely regarded as one of the continent’s leading referees, Artan was named Africa’s Best Referee for 2025 at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards held in Rabat, Morocco.

Neither FIFA nor the Somali Football Federation had publicly commented on the matter at the time of publication.

It remains unclear whether Artan will be granted entry in time to take up his duties, with the World Cup set to kick off across North America later this week.

author avatar
Jamaldeen Wiayuka
See Full Bio
Archives Football Latest News Sports World Cup

Jamaldeen Wiayuka

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Promotional poster: CF Montreal player Prince Owusu #9 in white kit, with 'Joueur du Mois Mai 2026' text and crest nearby.
    Archives
    Prince Osei-Owusu wins Montréal Player of the Month for May
    Front end of a severely burned car with melted wiring and charred debris exposed at the engine bay (fire damage).
    Latest News
    Firefighters avert major losses in two separate Accra fire incidents
    Man in a suit and red tie speaks at a press conference, raising his right hand beside numerous microphones.
    Archives
    Carlos Quieroz earned Black Stars job through hard work and expertise – GFA President Kurt Okraku
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31