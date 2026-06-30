“All are welcome” — Adenta Catholic Church opens its doors to flood victims

A place of worship in the Adenta district has transformed into an emergency refuge, extending its hospitality to any resident — believer or otherwise — whose home has succumbed to the inundating waters that have ravaged neighbourhoods across the metropolitan sprawl.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church made the declaration through social media channels, issuing an urgent summons to the displaced and stranded: shelter awaits within its walls regardless of denominational affiliation or spiritual conviction.

The congregation’s compassionate response speaks to the scale of Monday’s meteorological calamity.

The rainfall that hammered the capital with punishing ferocity has rendered entire zones uninhabitable, with residents abandoned to choose between remaining in deteriorating dwellings or risking their lives traversing dangerous floodwaters in search of higher ground.

“Catholics and Non-Catholics in Adenta, we have opened doors at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Adenta, for you all! Let us be safe. This rain is ‘abnormally abnormal’.

Be safe! Jesus is Lord!” the Church proclaimed, its language capturing both the unprecedented nature of the weather event and the spiritual framework motivating the institution’s mercy.

The decision reflects the broader mobilisation of community resources to address an emergency that has overwhelmed governmental capacity. As emergency agencies concentrate rescue efforts on the most critical situations, local institutions — faith communities foremost among them — have stepped into the breach, offering temporary harbour to those whose lives have been upended by the deluge.

The church’s open-door policy represents a tangible expression of solidarity with vulnerable populations navigating one of the most severe natural disasters to impact the capital in recent memory.