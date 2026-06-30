Young woman electrocuted as capital’s worst flooding nightmare unfolds

A young woman has become the confirmed casualty in Accra’s most devastating flood event in years, electrocuted by exposed wiring as torrential precipitation hammered the metropolitan region and transformed entire neighbourhoods into uninhabitable swampland.

Michelle Ofori Tachie, 25, met her end in the Alajo district — one of the zones most savagely attacked by the relentless downpour that commenced late Sunday and persisted through Monday with unrelenting intensity.

Her death, confirmed by officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation, underscores the mortal hazards that accompany the convergence of electrical infrastructure and rising water.

The wider catastrophe has trapped thousands in communities rendered impassable by surging floodwaters.

Residents have abandoned dwellings that now stand half-submerged, fleeing toward whatever higher ground they can locate as water levels climb with terrifying speed.

Children and elderly persons have found themselves imprisoned within homes as currents swelled too rapidly to allow safe escape.

Transportation networks have seized up entirely. Major corridors lie beneath stretches of water that grow deeper by the hour, with motorists abandoning vehicles where they stalled and pedestrians watching in helplessness as their planned journeys become impossible.

The gridlock sprawling across the capital has compounded an already dire situation, preventing emergency personnel from accessing all locations requiring immediate assistance.

The cascading destruction — submerged residences, ruined business inventory, waterlogged roads — attests to a flooding event of exceptional severity.

Emergency personnel continue their grim work of assessing the full extent of damage while rescue teams concentrate on extracting those still trapped in the flooded landscape.