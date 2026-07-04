3 arrested over alleged human trafficking and attempted baby sale in Gbane

Collage of three people with blurred faces wearing bright clothes; banner reads 'FAVOUR SUNDAY UDO 26 YEARS'.
By Nana Prekoh Eric July 4, 2026

Police in the Upper East Region have arrested three people over the alleged trafficking of a young Nigerian woman who was forced into prostitution at the Gbane mining site in the Talensi District.

The suspects have also been accused of attempting to sell the victim’s newborn baby for GH¢20,000.

The suspects, identified by the police as Peace Agbede, Favour Sunday Udo and Faith Levy, are in police custody and are expected to be arraigned before court.

The Ghana Police Service, in a statement issued on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, said preliminary investigations showed that Agbede met the victim in Nigeria and promised to help her pursue opportunities in Ghana’s movie industry because of her beauty.

According to the police, the victim accepted the offer and travelled to Ghana with Agbede.

The statement said that instead of fulfilling the promise, Agbede allegedly took the victim to the Gbane-Tongo mining site, where she was forced into prostitution and required to pay her “madam” GH¢400 each day from the money she earned.

Police said the victim later became pregnant and gave birth on June 26, 2026.

The statement said Agbede and her alleged accomplice, Udo, visited the victim after the delivery and allegedly tried to convince her to sell the baby to a prospective buyer for GH¢20,000.

During a search of Agbede’s room, police recovered six sales record books bearing the names Esther, Mary, Bright and Silver, together with 265 unused condoms.

The operation also led to the rescue of four other female victims, aged between 18 and 20.

The police said investigations are ongoing and the suspects will be put before the court.

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