Ghana’s sports minister urges Black Stars to stay united after World Cup exit

Ghana’s Sports and Recreation Minister, Kofi Adams, has urged the Black Stars to remain united after their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign ended with a 1-0 defeat by Colombia.

Speaking to players and staff in the dressing room after the Round of 32 match in Kansas City, Mr Adams thanked the squad for their commitment and praised the technical team for the work done throughout the tournament.

“Let’s continue to be together and be as a team,” he told the players.

He said the coaching staff’s efforts, including their preparation and tactical analysis, should not be overlooked.

“The technical team, we thank you for the huge work and investment done,” Mr Adams said. “We know the sleepless nights that you have to analyse many, many videos to develop strategy. We don’t take this for granted.”

Ghana’s hopes of progressing were ended when Colombia forward Jhon Arias scored in the 14th minute at Kansas City Stadium.

The Black Stars were unable to find an equaliser, with Colombia holding on to secure a place in the Round of 16.

Despite the result, Mr Adams said Ghana had shown signs of progress and should use the disappointment as motivation for future competitions.

“Our wish was to have continued,” he said. “In a game of football, no matter how many minutes you play, whether it is 90 minutes or 120, one team will have to win.

“Fortunately, or unfortunately for us, the decision was within the 90 minutes.”

Attention now turns to Ghana’s preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Mr Adams said the team must build on its World Cup experience as it begins its next campaign.

“I think everybody sees that we have taken a good step and we are moving forward,” he said. “We will work together and see how we can journey our next immediate journey.”

He ended his address with a call for collective responsibility.

“We are a team, we win together and lose together.”