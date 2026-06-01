Abdul Hakim Sulemana part Ways with Randers FC

Ghanaian winger Abdul Hakim Sulemana has officially left Danish SuperLiga club Randers FC with immediate effect, bringing an end to his time with the Danish outfit after a season spent on loan at second-tier side Hillerød Fodbold.

The 21-year-old, who is the younger brother of Ghana international and Black Stars winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, is now expected to attract significant attention during the transfer window, with several clubs reportedly monitoring his situation.

Sulemana joined Hillerød on loan last season in search of regular playing time and valuable first-team experience. His performances during the campaign are understood to have caught the eye of a number of teams both within Denmark and abroad.

The winger, regarded as one of Ghana’s promising young talents, will now be looking to secure a new challenge as he aims to continue his development and establish himself at a higher level of European football.

His departure from Randers marks a fresh chapter in his career, with further updates on his next destination expected in the coming weeks.

Sulemana remains one of several young Ghanaian players seeking to make their mark in Europe.