African negotiators urged to prioritize climate action outcomes

African climate negotiators have been called on to shift their focus from strong negotiating positions to achieving tangible outcomes that benefit the continent.

Nana Dr Antwi-Boasiako Amoah, Chair of the African Group of Negotiators (AGN), emphasized the need for implementable, financed actions during a preparatory meeting ahead of the Subsidiary Body meeting (SB64) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The meeting, held shortly after a high-level African Group of Negotiators (AGN) strategic session in Accra, aimed to refine Africa’s collective approach, particularly in the thematic areas of agriculture and gender.

Discussions built on outcomes from the recent Conference of Parties, including the adoption of the Belém Gender Action Plan, which provides a framework for advancing gender-responsive climate action.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr Amoah stressed that Africa has solid positions but now needs to translate these into real benefits on the ground. “Africa must move from positions to power. We have strong negotiating positions; that is no longer the issue. The real challenge is how we translate those positions into outcomes that are financed, implemented, and felt on the ground,” he stated

. He emphasized that the continent cannot afford to wait for promises to be fulfilled, but must instead push for concrete actions that address the pressing issues of climate change, food security, and sustainable development.

Dr Amoah, who is also Ghana’s director of climate vulnerability and adaptation, highlighted climate finance as a central concern, calling for a stronger and more coordinated African strategy to bridge the gap between global commitments and actual financial flows to developing countries.

He noted the urgency of addressing Africa’s food systems and livelihoods, underscoring ongoing work under the Sharm el-Sheikh Joint Work on Agriculture.

The AGN Chair also pointed to the importance of ensuring that climate action is inclusive and equitable, with a particular focus on the needs and perspectives of vulnerable communities. He emphasized the need for Africa to speak with one voice on climate issues, leveraging its collective strength to drive meaningful change.

With Africa set to host COP32 next year, Dr Amoah emphasized the continent’s opportunity to shape the global climate agenda, focusing on implementation grounded in development, equity, and justice. “Africa is not just participating in this process. Africa is helping to define what implementation should look like in real terms, grounded in development, equity, and justice,” he added.

The continent is poised to take a leadership role in driving climate action, and it is crucial that its negotiators are equipped with the strategies and support needed to deliver results.