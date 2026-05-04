Analyst warns fuel price pressures could derail Ghana’s 2026 inflation outlook

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By Prince Antwi May 4, 2026

Finance and tax analyst Nelson Cudjoe Kuagbedzi has cautioned that Ghana’s inflation outlook for 2026, although currently within target, remains exposed to rising global risks, particularly fluctuations in fuel prices.

He explained that emerging economies like Ghana are highly vulnerable to external shocks, which could quickly disrupt domestic price stability.

“This is not far-fetched because of the vulnerabilities of emerging markets to global shocks and disruptions,” he said, noting that global developments could easily spill over into Ghana’s economy.

Ghana’s 2026 budget projects end-year inflation at around 8 percent, within the Bank of Ghana’s target band of 8 percent plus or minus 2 percent. However, Kuagbedzi warned that this projection could come under pressure if global supply chain challenges and geopolitical tensions persist.

His concerns align with wider global forecasts. The World Bank has projected that inflation in emerging markets could rise to about 5.1 percent in 2026, driven by ongoing global uncertainties and supply-side constraints.

Kuagbedzi pointed to fuel prices as a major risk factor, noting that geopolitical tensions could trigger further increases at the pumps and feed into broader inflationary pressures.

“Even though the government has given some short-term relief in fuel prices, continued geopolitical tensions could push prices up again, which will create inflationary pressure,” he cautioned.

He stressed the need for close coordination between monetary and fiscal authorities to manage potential risks. According to him, the Bank of Ghana must maintain a tight monetary policy stance, while government ensures prudent fiscal discipline.

Kuagbedzi added that sustaining single-digit inflation will depend not only on domestic policy efforts but also on the trajectory of global economic conditions in the coming months.

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