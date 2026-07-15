Anas has destroyed many lives; he’s a canker to Ghana – Charles Bissue

Former Presidential Staffer and former Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Cromwell Nanabanyin Onuawonto Bissue, has stated that investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has destroyed many lives through his exposés.

His comments come on the back of his indictment in an exposé published by Anas in 2019.

The documentary captured the former IMCIM Secretary allegedly accepting money to facilitate clearance for a mining company without following due process.

The video also showed Charles Bissue instructing his subordinates to fast-track the processing of the company’s documents.

Following the release of the documentary, Mr Bissue stepped aside from his role as IMCIM Secretary to allow for further investigations, although he was later exonerated by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

In a recent interview on Raw with Roselyn Felli, Mr Bissue claimed that the journalist has destroyed many lives through his investigative reports, describing him as “a canker” to Ghana.

He based his allegation on an encounter with a former judge, who, according to Mr Bissue, said one of Anas’ exposés led to the loss of his job and left him working as a labourer. The former judge also reportedly commended Mr Bissue for standing up to the investigative journalist.

Speaking to Roselyn Felli, Mr Bissue was asked to describe Anas based on his personal experience with the investigative journalist.

Without hesitation, he responded, “He’s a liar. He’s a mistake to this country because he’s destroyed so many lives, including those of judges.”

Reminiscing about his encounter with the ex-Judge, he narrated that “one day I was going to TV3 and when I was entering, somebody called me and said you’re brave for standing up to this guy and I asked why? He said he used to be a Judge but is now a labourer somewhere in the Volta Region. The guy disgraced him. And I said, if you’re a Judge, go through the legal process? And he said he doesn’t have money because all his entitlements had been taken away from him and said he had an ailment that he needs money for medication. He said he was working on somebody’s farm in the Volta Region and that he can’t go back to where he comes from because he’s been disgraced.”

“So, that guy Anas, I would say he’s a liar to me because of what he did to me, and I’m using myself as an example to say he’s a canker to this nation,” he reiterated.

Mr Bissue said he considers himself the best person to speak on the matter because he strongly believes the allegations against him in Anas’ exposé were untrue.

Commenting on the scenes captured in the documentary, the former IMCIM Secretary questioned why Anas did not release the raw footage of the investigation.

“But you saw money being handed over to me. So why doesn’t he bring the raw tape?” He quizzed, suggesting that the laws be amended to require Journalists to hand over the visuals to investigative institutions to take up that responsibility.

“When you do those videos, I think we need to change our laws. Give it to the investigative agencies; let them investigate it, and when the person is culpable, then we show it. That will actually shape society.”

Despite the allegations levelled against him, Mr Bissue maintains that he did not accept any money in the course of carrying out his official duties.

The case is still before the court, and Mr Bissue says he is optimistic that the final ruling will vindicate him.