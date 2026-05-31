Antoine Semenyo joins Black Stars Camp for Wales friendly

Group of soccer players in yellow training tops outdoors; a man with number 11 lifts his knee while others watch.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 31, 2026

Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo has joined Ghana’s training camp in Wales as preparations intensify for Tuesday’s international friendly against Wales and the country’s ongoing build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The striker arrived on Saturday evening, becoming the latest player to report for national team duty and increasing the squad size in camp to 25.

Semenyo wasted little time settling in, joining teammates for team-building activities on Sunday morning, including a mini-golf session at the squad’s hotel base.

The forward is expected to feature in the team’s evening training session at Dragon Park, where head coach Carlos Queiroz continues to shape his squad ahead of the crucial friendly encounter at Cardiff City Stadium.

Ghana’s preparations have gathered momentum in recent days, with a strong contingent of senior and emerging players already participating in training sessions in Wales.

Captain Jordan Ayew and deputy captain Thomas Partey are among the key figures in camp, alongside attacking talents Inaki Williams, Ernest Nuamah, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Caleb Yirenkyi and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

The goalkeeping department is represented by Benjamin Asare, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Joseph Anang and Solomon Agbasi, while defenders Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah, Alidu Seidu, Abdul Mumin, Jerome Opoku and Jonas Adjetey continue their preparations with the squad.

Midfielders Elisha Owusu, Kwasi Sibo and Paul Reverson have also linked up with the team, together with striker Prince Kwabena Adu and versatile defender Marvin Senaya.

Tuesday’s friendly against Wales is expected to provide a valuable test for the Black Stars as they fine-tune their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The match will offer Queiroz an opportunity to assess his squad against strong European opposition as Ghana look to build momentum ahead of the global tournament.

Kick-off is scheduled for 2 June at Cardiff City Stadium.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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