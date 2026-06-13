Any Deal For Chairman Wontumi Must Come With Prison Time or Fines, Says Political Analyst Kennedy

By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 13, 2026

Political analyst Dr. Arthur Kennedy has thrown down a marker in the debate surrounding reported plea negotiations involving Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, insisting that any settlement reached must carry real consequences — whether through jail time or financial penalties — rather than allowing the accused to walk away untouched by the law.

While Dr. Kennedy conceded that the Attorney-General is within his rights to pursue negotiated settlements in criminal cases, he drew a firm line at what such settlements should look like. To permit someone to simply return money and escape all punishment, he argued, would undermine the entire purpose of the criminal justice system.

Speaking on Newsfile on Saturday, he voiced concern that Ghana’s approach to justice should not discriminate based on a person’s wealth or political connections.

“A nation that deals with fowl thieves and cassava thieves should not let big people go free when they commit crimes,” he said, underlining his belief that the law must be applied with uniform force across all strata of society.

He acknowledged that plea bargains serve a practical function, trimming both the time and expense involved in prosecuting complex cases. However, he cautioned that efficiency should never come at the cost of ensuring wrongdoers face some form of sanction.

To illustrate his point, he drew a comparison with the American legal system, where plea arrangements typically result in reduced sentences rather than the complete evasion of punishment. A crime that might otherwise result in a life sentence could yield a negotiated outcome of 10 or 15 years — a significant reduction, but punishment nonetheless.

“A plea deal in the United States, for example, means that if this might have led to imprisonment for life, it may lead to, say, 10 or 15 years’ imprisonment. In other words, you might get a lesser sentence when you do a plea deal, but it does not mean that if you clearly committed a crime, you can walk away scot-free,” he explained.

Dr. Kennedy also sounded a note of caution against prejudging anyone before the legal process has run its course, reaffirming that every person accused of a crime carries the presumption of innocence until such time as a court or agreement determines otherwise. That principle, he stressed, should not be abandoned simply because questions are being asked.

“So one should not presume anybody guilty. He’s innocent until proven guilty. He should be able to engage, but I think that some kind of custodial sentence or criminal penalties must be on the table,” he concluded.

author avatar
Yaw Opoku Amoako
See Full Bio
news Politics

Yaw Opoku Amoako

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Rainfall Continues/ Weather for Today: Nation Braces for Another Day of Unsettled Conditions
    Latest News
    GMET Warns of Heavy Rains, Strong Winds and Flooding Risk Across Ghana on Saturday
    news
    Ghana Brings Home 327 Citizens From Ivory Coast After Mass Demolition Displaces Communities
    Close-up portrait of a man in a navy blazer and white shirt, looking at the camera with a calm, neutral expression.
    crime
    Adu-Boahene trial: Witness denies claims of inter-branch fund transfers
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31