Asante Akyem North MP’s troubles deepen as Amsterdam court clears way for US trial

The international legal troubles facing Asante Akyem North Member of Parliament, Kwame Ohene Frimpong, have taken a dramatic new turn after reports emerged that a court in Amsterdam has approved a request by United States authorities to extradite the lawmaker to face criminal proceedings over allegations of money laundering and romance scam-related offences.

The reported ruling marks the latest development in a case that has dominated Ghana’s political landscape since the first-time legislator was dramatically arrested at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam shortly after arriving from Accra aboard a KLM flight in May.

According to reports, the Dutch court granted the extradition request filed by U.S. authorities, paving the way for the MP to be shipped to the United States unless he successfully challenges the decision through the Dutch appellate process.

Under Dutch extradition procedures, the ruling is not necessarily the final step. The legislator may still appeal the decision before any transfer takes place. If the appeal fails, Dutch authorities could proceed with his extradition to the United States in accordance with applicable extradition laws.

The arrest stems from an FBI-linked investigation into alleged financial crimes that reportedly began in Chicago in 2020 and later expanded across several jurisdictions in the United States and Europe.

Previous reports have alleged that investigators are examining suspected money laundering and romance scam activities involving numerous individuals, although court proceedings involving the MP who is aligned to the NDC are still ongoing and no conviction has been recorded against him.

Since the arrest, Parliament and the Government of Ghana have maintained that the MP is entitled to due process and the constitutional presumption of innocence.

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga and Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor have repeatedly urged Ghanaians not to prejudge the case while legal proceedings continue.

Dafeamekpor earlier disclosed that Parliament secured legal representation for the MP both in the Netherlands and Ghana, while Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry and the country’s diplomatic mission in The Hague coordinated consular assistance following his detention.

Before reports of the extradition ruling, the MP’s legal team had also filed an application for bail in the Netherlands while challenging aspects of the detention.

Questions have also arisen over whether the MP could rely on diplomatic immunity because he travelled on a diplomatic passport. However, reports indicate his visit to the Netherlands was undertaken in a private capacity rather than on official parliamentary business.

Diplomatic passports do not automatically confer immunity from arrest or criminal proceedings in another country for private travel, and any immunity depends on the individual’s legal status and the applicable international agreements.

The case has attracted enormous public attention because of the MP’s meteoric political rise. Kwame Ohene Frimpong won the Asante Akyem North parliamentary seat in the 2024 general election as an Independent candidate after breaking away from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), recording one of the biggest electoral upsets in the Ashanti Region.

He subsequently aligned himself with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Majority Caucus in Parliament, giving the governing side an additional vote.

Since news of the reported extradition ruling emerged, public debate has shifted to the future of the Asante Akyem North parliamentary seat. Under the Constitution, however, extradition by itself does not automatically create a vacancy in Parliament.

A by-election would only arise if one of the constitutional grounds for vacating a parliamentary seat is satisfied and the Speaker formally declares the seat vacant in accordance with Article 97 of the 1992 Constitution. Whether that threshold is reached would depend on subsequent legal and parliamentary developments rather than the extradition decision alone.

Meanwhile, reports and commentary claiming that the MP’s arrest or political affiliation was “orchestrated,” or asserting that his guilt is “obvious,” remain unverified. Such claims have not been established in court and should be treated as allegations unless supported by evidence presented through the legal process.

For now, the case remains before the Dutch legal system. Unless the reported extradition ruling is overturned on appeal, the next major stage will be the lawmaker’s transfer to the United States, where he would have the opportunity to answer the allegations in court.