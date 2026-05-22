Ashaiman traders stranded after dawn demolition amid land dispute

A number of traders at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region have been left stranded following a demolition exercise allegedly carried out by a private developer to reclaim a land they have been occupying at the roadside for trading activities.

The operation, carried out by the yet-to-be-identified individuals in the early hours of Thursday, May 21, 2026, saw more than 50 shops and other structures on a parcel of land pulled down.

Goods and personal belongings of the traders worth thousands of cedis were destroyed. Some affected traders were seen attempting to salvage some of the items that were left undestroyed when Graphic Online’s Benjamin Xornam Glover visited the scene.

The affected traders, many of whom deal in plumbing materials, electrical appliances, provisions, and generators, alleged that the demolition was carried out without prior notice, disrupting businesses and livelihoods.

One of the affected traders, Joseph Eli, said he received a phone call around 4:00 a.m. informing him that heavy equipment had been deployed to demolish structures at the site.

Eli, speaking for the traders, told journalists that by the time they arrived at about 5:30 a.m., the demolition team had already completed the exercise and left the area.

Eli explained that the disputed land has been occupied by some settlers for more than five decades.

He claimed that traders and occupants secured legal documentation for the land after years of engagement with state institutions dating back to the administrations of former Presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Agyekum Kufuor.

He said there had been previous attempts to compel traders to sign agreements transferring ownership of the land to another party, but they refused.

“They brought documents for us to sign, but we rejected them because the documents sought to place the land in another person’s name,” he alleged.

The traders also accused some influential persons in Ashaiman of using their authority to intimidate occupants and force them out of the area.

Another trader, Baba Tahiriniya, who said he has operated in the area since 1996, described the demolition as unlawful and unfair.

“We were never served any formal notice, yet they came with police protection and destroyed the shops while the case is still in court,” he said.

The affected traders are now appealing to President John Dramani Mahama and relevant authorities to intervene and ensure due process prevails.

They insisted they would continue seeking justice through the courts for the land in question while demanding compensation for the destroyed properties.

An official of the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly told Graphic Online that the land was a subject of litigation between the traders and a private developer who is laying claim to the land.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey, who visited the area, assured the traders that investigations into the matter would continue.

He condemned the demolition of shops and properties, insisting that no individual or institution has the authority to interfere in a matter currently before the court.

The MP said the ongoing dispute over the land remains under judicial consideration and should not have been subjected to any demolition exercise until the court determines the matter.