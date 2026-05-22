Speaker Bagbin urges diligence on Spousal Property, Human Sexual Rights Bills as Parliament resumes

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has urged MPs and committees to handle the Property Rights of Spouses Bill and the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill with diligence, sensitivity and broad consultation as Parliament resumed for its 2nd meeting.

In his welcome remarks, Bagbin said public interest in both bills had been high, and that Parliament must ensure the laws that emerge are “just, pragmatic and consensual.”

Spousal Property Bill: “Meet Each Other Half Way”

On the Property Rights of Spouses Bill, the Speaker noted that the issue touches directly on religious and customary law, particularly for Ghana’s Muslim community.

“You know the cravings the Muslim community are very clear in their minds that the holy Quran has laid out in details as to these matters of spousal rights,” he said.

Bagbin explained that Ghana already operates separate marriage regimes under the Mohammedan Marriage Act, Christian marriage laws, and customary law. He warned that harmonizing spousal property rights across these systems would be challenging.

“It is not the failure of the Parliament of Ghana. It is a challenge for the country and we have to meet each other halfway. So blame should not be placed on Parliament of Ghana because we don’t decree laws. We pass laws that are acceptable by our people,” he said.

He assured that Parliament remains committed to processing the bill through extensive stakeholder consultations to build consensus.

Human Sexual Rights Bill: Public Hearings Concluded

On the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, Bagbin acknowledged the strong public interest and expectations from citizens.

“Parliament has also taken note of the concerns recently expressed by sections of the public and various stakeholders regarding the debate and passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill. We appreciate the keen public interest in this important legislation and acknowledge the expectations of the citizenry on the matter,” he said.

He confirmed that the responsible committee has concluded its public hearings and stakeholder engagements, and that the House will proceed with the next steps in the legislative process.

Call for Diligence Across Committees

Bagbin urged all committees and members to approach their work with “diligence, seriousness and a spirit of cooperation,” stressing that Parliament’s role is to pass laws that reflect the will and values of Ghanaians.

The Speaker’s remarks set the tone for a session expected to focus heavily on sensitive social and legal reforms alongside economic and governance business.