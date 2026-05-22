Registrar of Companies set to delist 318 companies over compliance breaches

The Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) has initiated moves to strike off 318 companies from Ghana’s Companies Register as part of efforts to tighten corporate compliance and improve the integrity of the country’s business records.

In a statement dated May 19, 2026, the ORC said the action is being taken pursuant to Section 289(3) of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992).

According to the Registrar, the affected entities were listed in Volume 40 of the ORC Companies Bulletin, published on May 15, 2026, and will be removed from the register within three months unless sufficient cause is shown against the action.

The ORC noted that once the process is completed, the companies involved will stand dissolved.

The Registrar explained that the exercise forms part of ongoing regulatory and compliance enforcement measures aimed at ensuring the continued accuracy, credibility and dependability of Ghana’s companies register.

The Office further stressed its commitment to strengthening compliance with Ghana’s corporate regulatory framework while promoting higher standards of corporate governance and business transparency.

The development serves as a fresh warning to companies that fail to meet statutory filing and regulatory obligations, as authorities intensify efforts to sanitise the corporate sector and enforce compliance standards.