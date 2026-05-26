“Ashanti is the heartbeat of the NPP” — Afenyo-Markin courts Otumfuo, rallies party elders ahead of opposition rebuild

Minority Leader Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has intensified efforts to consolidate the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region following a high-level engagement with Osei Tutu II and a strategic meeting with the Ashanti Regional Council of Elders of the party in Kumasi.

The visit, which took place on Sunday, May 24, 2026, comes at a critical moment for the NPP as the party attempts to reorganize and reposition itself following its defeat in the 2024 general elections and its transition into opposition under the administration of President John Dramani Mahama.

Afenyo-Markin described the audience with the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace as a significant honour, revealing that discussions with the revered traditional ruler focused on key governance issues confronting the nation and the broader expectations of Ghanaians amid current economic and political challenges.

According to the Minority Leader, the engagement centered on how national leadership can better respond to the aspirations of the Ghanaian people at a time of heightened public concern over governance, economic hardship, unemployment and political tensions.

The meeting with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is viewed as symbolically important given the Asantehene’s longstanding influence in Ghana’s political and national affairs and the central role the Ashanti Region continues to play in the electoral fortunes of the NPP.

Historically, the Ashanti Region has remained the political stronghold of the NPP and has consistently delivered overwhelming electoral support for the party since the beginning of the Fourth Republic.

Political analysts often describe the region as the backbone of the NPP’s electoral machinery, making internal unity and mobilization in the area critical to the party’s future comeback strategy.

Following his engagement at Manhyia Palace, Afenyo-Markin later met with the Ashanti Regional Council of Elders of the NPP in Kumasi, where discussions reportedly focused on the state of the party, national governance issues and the role of the Minority Caucus in Parliament.

The Minority Leader acknowledged the vast experience and institutional memory of the senior party figures present at the meeting, describing the interaction as deeply insightful and important for the future direction of the opposition party.

“I was humbled by the wealth of wisdom and experience in that room,” he stated.

Sources within the party indicate that deliberations touched on growing economic dissatisfaction among sections of the population, the NPP’s rebuilding efforts after the 2024 elections, internal party cohesion and strategies for strengthening grassroots mobilisation in the Ashanti Region ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Afenyo-Markin also used the occasion to seek the guidance and support of the Ashanti Regional elders in strengthening the work of the Minority Caucus in Parliament as the opposition intensifies scrutiny of the Mahama administration.

In recent months, the Minority Caucus has become increasingly vocal over issues including power outages, youth unemployment, taxation, alleged political intimidation, judicial controversies and the handling of key state institutions by the NDC government.

The Effutu MP stressed that the NPP remains determined to provide strong opposition leadership while rebuilding confidence among supporters across the country.

He reaffirmed the strategic importance of the Ashanti Region to the party’s political future, describing it as “a cornerstone” of the NPP and “a beacon” of the party’s democratic tradition.

“As we navigate the challenging times we face in opposition, I call on every NPP faithful, from grassroots activists to constituency, regional and national executives, to stand firm, stay united and trust in the strength of our collective purpose,” Afenyo-Markin declared.

His remarks come amid ongoing efforts by the NPP leadership to unify the party following internal tensions that emerged after the 2024 electoral defeat and the subsequent presidential primaries that elected Mahamudu Bawumia as the party’s flagbearer for the 2028 elections.

Since emerging as flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia has embarked on a nationwide engagement campaign aimed at energizing party structures, reconnecting with the grassroots and repositioning the NPP as a strong alternative government.

Afenyo-Markin assured party supporters that the NPP, under Dr. Bawumia’s leadership, would continue to hold the Mahama administration accountable while preparing for a political comeback.

“Together, under the leadership of our flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, we will continue to hold the NDC government accountable and return to office to serve Ghana with distinction,” he stated.

The engagements in Kumasi are being interpreted by political observers as part of a broader strategy by the NPP leadership to solidify its support base in the Ashanti Region while reinforcing party unity and morale as the opposition prepares for what is expected to be an intense political battle leading into the 2028 elections.