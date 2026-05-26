NPP communicator KOKA invited by police over viral warning to officers

Prominent entertainment pundit and New Patriotic Party (NPP) communicator, Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, popularly known as KOKA, has been invited by the Accra Regional Police Command to assist in investigations following controversial remarks he made in a viral video at a police station.

The latest development has triggered fresh political debate over alleged selective arrests, freedom of expression and the growing tension between opposition political activists and state security institutions.

According to party sources, KOKA is expected to report to the police command accompanied by legal counsel and a group of NPP supporters led by Lawyer Enoch Afoakwah.

The controversy stems from an earlier police invitation involving a young man from Akyem Asuom identified as Kennedy, popularly known on TikTok as “Akufo-Addo Nyame.”

The young man reportedly recorded a video responding to comments made by a man who publicly identified himself as a chief from Akyem Asuom in the Eastern Region.

Before the 2024 general elections, the man, who frequently appeared in traditional regalia, allegedly launched strong public attacks against former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to NPP supporters, the same individual resurfaced again ahead of the party’s presidential primaries and allegedly insulted several aspirants within the party, describing them as “sankwas,” a Twi expression loosely interpreted as worthless persons.

In reaction, Kennedy allegedly recorded a TikTok video disputing the man’s legitimacy as a chief.

According to the claims made in the video, the man’s real name is Kwasi Ringold and he had previously served as Krontihene of Asuom but was later destooled.

The TikToker further alleged that the self-styled chief was known for making erratic public statements while under the influence of marijuana.

Following the circulation of the video, Kwasi Ringold reportedly lodged a complaint with the police over the allegations made against him.

The Accra Regional Police Command subsequently invited Kennedy for questioning.

The matter quickly attracted the attention of senior NPP officials, including Justin Kodua Frimpong and Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, who reportedly accompanied the young man to the police station.

KOKA was also present during the police visit and was later captured in videos that circulated widely on social media.

In the footage, the outspoken NPP communicator appeared to caution police officers against what he described as partisan conduct within the security service.

According to accounts of the video, KOKA warned that the Ghana Police Service must remain politically neutral and avoid any perception of dividing itself into “NPP police” and “NDC police.”

He further suggested that if officers allowed themselves to become politically partisan, they risked being treated as political actors whenever power changes hands.

The remarks immediately generated controversy online, with critics arguing that the comments could be interpreted as threatening or attempting to intimidate security officers.

Others, however, defended KOKA’s comments as political criticism aimed at protecting neutrality within the security services.

Following the widespread circulation of the footage, the Accra Regional Police Command formally invited KOKA to assist with investigations into the statements made in the viral video.

The invitation has since become another politically charged issue within opposition circles, where some NPP supporters claim members of the party are increasingly being targeted through arrests and police invitations.

Some party activists have described KOKA’s invitation as part of a broader pattern of pressure on opposition communicators and social media commentators.

The latest incident adds to growing national conversations surrounding political speech, police neutrality and the handling of politically sensitive cases in Ghana.