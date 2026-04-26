AshantiGold seal Premier League return in style with dominant win

FC AshantiGold have secured promotion to the Ghana Premier League in emphatic fashion after a commanding 4-1 victory over Skyy FC at home.

The result confirms AshantiGold’s return to the top flight with three matches still to play, underlining their dominance throughout the campaign.

Their latest win also stretches the gap at the top of the table to 11 points, effectively ending any hopes of a late challenge from rivals Ebusua Dwarfs.

AshantiGold’s attacking display proved too much for Skyy FC, as they controlled the game and capitalised on key moments to secure a convincing scoreline in front of their supporters.

The triumph marks a significant milestone for the club, signalling the start of a new chapter as they prepare to compete once again among Ghana’s elite.

With promotion already secured and momentum firmly on their side, AshantiGold will now look to finish the season strongly as a newly crowned Premier League side.