Asiedu Nketia says NDC leadership shake-up was key to 2024 election triumph

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has disclosed that the party’s decision to reorganise its parliamentary leadership before the 2024 elections played a major role in securing its overwhelming electoral victory.

Speaking during the party’s Thank You tour in Tamale, the veteran politician explained that the controversial restructuring within the Minority Caucus was a calculated political move aimed at strengthening the NDC’s electoral chances.

The changes, announced in early 2023, saw major shifts in the party’s parliamentary front bench, including the replacement of Haruna Iddrisu as Minority Leader with Cassiel Ato Forson.

Other appointments included Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah as Deputy Minority Leader and Kwame Governs Agbodza as Minority Whip.

According to Mr. Asiedu Nketia, the party recognised emerging political dynamics ahead of the election and believed changes in Parliament were necessary to improve the NDC’s competitiveness.

He described himself as the “coach” of the party during the election period and insisted he had to make strategic decisions he believed would maximise the party’s chances of victory.

The NDC chairman admitted that the restructuring generated internal tension and led to widespread speculation of divisions within the party, particularly regarding his long-standing relationship with Haruna Iddrisu.

However, he maintained that the decisions were based purely on political strategy rather than personal disagreements.

Mr. Asiedu Nketia also revealed that after the elections, he encouraged President John Dramani Mahama to bring experienced party figures back into key roles in government in order to preserve party unity.

Following the NDC’s electoral victory, Haruna Iddrisu was appointed Education Minister, while Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak was named Minister for the Interior.

The NDC chairman said the appointments demonstrated that the party remained united despite earlier disagreements.

He urged party supporters to avoid factionalism and focus on maintaining cohesion within the party, insisting the 2024 results had validated the leadership’s strategy.