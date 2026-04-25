Ato Forson sabotaging ministers? No cash syndrome hits economy

Mounting economic frustration among Ghanaians is increasingly being linked to the stringent fiscal controls introduced by Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson—a policy direction that is not only reshaping government spending but also intensifying an internal power struggle within the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), particularly with the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu.

Across markets, trading centres, and small businesses, a common complaint is emerging: money is not circulating. Traders say customers can no longer afford basic goods, while business owners report declining sales and reduced purchasing power.

From food vendors to spare parts dealers, many describe an economy where demand has slowed sharply, leaving goods sitting idle and incomes shrinking.

These economic hardships are increasingly being tied—rightly or wrongly—to what insiders describe as an aggressive “cash control regime” at the Finance Ministry.

Though officially framed as fiscal discipline, the reality on the ground is being interpreted by critics as a deliberate restriction of funds across ministries, departments, and agencies.

Government Spending Tightened, Economy Feels The Shock

At the centre of the policy is a directive requiring that all public procurement receive prior approval from the Finance Ministry—popularly framed as “No commencement certificate, no procurement.” Rooted in the amended public financial management laws, the move is intended to curb waste, prevent inflated contracts, and ensure value for money.

While the Finance Minister is neck deep in the award of ‘Big Push’ multi-billion dollars contracts under the road infrastructure the same thing cannot be said about other MDAs as they struggle to get basic items as stationery for operations.

Some state agencies that are self-financing and are liquid had got their money ‘cash out’. The Finance Minister has swept all the funds under the claim that he needed money to pay maturing loans. Difficult agencies may get presidential reprimand for them to free their money to Ato Forson.

According to The Daily Gist sources the recent agitations by government workers particularly teachers were as a result of squeezing of financial allocations to the agencies and the Ministries with no budgetary support to pay the recently recruited staff particularly teachers. The unpaid teachers some of them having been working for about 18 months with no pay cannot long bear the pain and therefore marched to the ministries.

However, the downstream effects are becoming more visible. With ministries struggling to access funds, projects have slowed or stalled, contractors remain unpaid, and economic activity tied to government spending has weakened.

This has had a ripple effect on the private sector. Suppliers are not being engaged, contractors are laying off workers, and cash flow within the economy has tightened significantly contrary to the picture being painted by Ato Forson.

For many Ghanaians, the result is simple but severe: less money in circulation means less buying, less selling, and growing financial strain.

Political Tensions

While the economic impact unfolds, political tensions are also rising within the NDC. The relationship between Ato Forson and Haruna Iddrisu is increasingly under scrutiny, with analysts suggesting that the Finance Minister’s aggressive fiscal posture may have deeper political implications.

Media commentator Paul Adom-Otchere has described the situation as a “protocol fight,” alleging that Dr. Forson’s actions are putting Haruna Iddrisu under pressure within the party hierarchy.

Haruna, long regarded as a key pillar of the NDC and a strong political force, is now seen by some observers as being sidelined amid the Finance Minister’s rising influence.

Allegations Of Strategic Positioning

Beyond policy and governance, a more controversial narrative is gaining traction in political circles—that the strict financial controls may also serve a long-term political ambition.

Critics and some party insiders allege that Dr. Forson’s tight grip on public finances is not only about economic recovery but also about building credibility as a disciplined economic manager ahead of a potential presidential bid.

This claim is further fueled by recent surveys suggesting that Dr. Forson is gaining ground as a leading contender for future NDC leadership, surpassing figures like Haruna Iddrisu in popularity rankings.

While there is no official confirmation of such ambitions, the perception alone is adding a new layer of complexity to the ongoing economic and political developments.

A Nation At A Crossroads

Defenders of the Finance Minister argue that the measures are necessary to stabilize Ghana’s economy, reduce inflation, and meet targets under the IMF-supported programme. They insist that past financial indiscipline must be corrected, even if it comes with short-term pain.

But for many Ghanaians, the pain is already here.

With businesses struggling, incomes shrinking, and daily survival becoming harder, the debate is shifting from policy justification to lived reality.

The question now being asked across the country is whether the pursuit of fiscal discipline is coming at too great a cost—and whether the economic hardship being experienced today is a temporary sacrifice or a deeper structural problem.