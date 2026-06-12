Austin Gamey questions need for new labour act

Labour Analyst Austin Gamey has expressed reservations about the government’s plan to introduce a new Labour Act, arguing that Ghana’s existing labour laws are sufficient to address modern workplace challenges if effectively implemented.

His comments come amid efforts by the government to enact a new labour bill aimed at protecting workers in emerging sectors such as remote work, digital platforms, and the gig economy.

Speaking in an interview on Channel One TV on Thursday, June 11, 2026, Gamey maintained that the current labour framework already provides the necessary legal provisions to regulate employer-employee relations and resolve workplace disputes.

According to him, many of the concerns the proposed bill seeks to address can be managed under existing laws, supported by appropriate regulations where necessary.

“Everything that needs to be talked about as far as labour relations is concerned is provided for in the current law,” he stated.

Gamey also questioned the practicality of replacing the current legislation, noting that many employers and workers are still struggling to fully understand and comply with the existing legal framework.

He warned that introducing a new law without first addressing implementation challenges could create additional confusion and increase compliance burdens for both employers and employees.

“The present one, if we are unable to implement it, people don’t have the knowledge about how to implement it. If we are going to have a new one, it’s going to create a lot more problems,” he cautioned.

The labour expert further argued that much of the proposed legislation appears to be based on the current Labour Act, with additional provisions that could have been incorporated through Legislative Instruments (LIs) and regulations rather than through an entirely new law.

“They have actually lifted 651 into the new bill and added the Factories, Offices and Shops Act and expanded certain things which could have gone into the LI and regulations and not necessarily having a new bill,” he explained.

Gamey’s comments add to the ongoing debate over labour reforms in Ghana, as policymakers, employers, labour unions, and other stakeholders continue to assess whether a new legal framework is necessary or whether stronger enforcement of existing laws would better serve the country’s evolving labour market.

The government’s proposed labour bill is intended to modernise workplace regulations and address emerging employment trends, but critics argue that effective implementation of current laws should take precedence over legislative replacement.